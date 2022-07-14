The Warrior movie review: Try not to fall asleep in this Ram Pothineni film

What is the worst thing that could happen when lights dim and you settle down in a theatre to watch a film? When you can predict a film — from start to finish — within the first few minutes as the movie begins. And that, dear members of the audience, is what makes director N Lingusamy’s latest film The Warrior one of the worst movies of this year.

The story of The Warrior goes something like this — there is a bad man in Kurnool and he’s doing a lot of bad things. Then a good man arrives, who does good. Now, the good man tries to stop the bad things being done by the bad man and a clash ensues. An attempt is made by the bad guy on the life of the good man, who tries to protect himself and others. Eventually, they fight in front of the Konda Reddy Fort. The End.

To break the monotony of this good vs evil fight, Lingusamy peppers the movie with frequent dance numbers and over-the-top, refurbished dialogues of every ‘mass’ movie that’s ever been made. There is very little originality in this film that is worthy of being discussed or even dissed. It’s almost shocking how a filmmaker with over 20 years under his belt, continued to make movies that offer nothing even remotely entertaining. The Warrior is an example of the director’s creative bankruptcy and incompetence to reinvent his storytelling skills to suit contemporary times.

Lingusamy has repeated the same movie that he has been doing throughout his career with different actors and costumes, including the ‘loosu ponnu’ archetype. Whistle Mahalakshmi, played by Krithi Shetty, is just called in for service only during the dance numbers. And her character’s relevance to the narration is almost non-existent. Ram Pothineni as Sathya just tries to look cute in a doctor’s white robe and cop uniform. There is no room for him to do any acting. Aadhi Pinisetty as Guru has the only job of looking macho and menacing. The film asks very little of his talent.