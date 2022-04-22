The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent movie review: This Nicolas Cage film is burdened by the weight of its title

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent movie cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Hogan, Neil Patrick Harris

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent movie director: Tim Gormican

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent movie rating: 2 stars

As far as titles go, this is a smart one. So is the choice of Nicolas Cage to play himself as the protagonist – an actor who is as actively admired by some fans as derided by others, and who finds himself having to accost filmmakers at parking lots now for roles. Plus, there is a mounting debt, an unhappy family, a disgruntled 16-year-old daughter… you get the picture.

Or, you don’t. For, having established this basic portrait of the artist as an older man, Gormican, both the director and the co-writer, is confused about the tone of the rest of the film. So, while seeking in a way the actor Cage, he keeps tapping into the star Cage. He is flown in a private jet to Mallorca, Spain, to please a slightly fishy millionaire on his birthday, and there he falls into escapades of the kind that involve the CIA, secret weapons, security cameras, kidnappings and the like, that belong to only the movies.

The writing is very basic, the plot strains credulity and, but for Cage putting into the role all he has got, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent would collapse under the weight of its own pretensions.

A better movie embedded within the trappings of a regular Hollywood potboiler in the film is the friendship that develops between Cage and the millionaire Javi (Pascal) who has flown him to Mallorca. They are essentially two lonely men straying towards the wrong side of middle age, and it’s nice to see them connect at that level, with hearts hanging all out. Preposterous as their meeting be, Pascal and Cage lend a deep vulnerability and depth to their characters.

There are many odes to Cage the real-life star’s trials, tribulations and box-office hits and failures, through actual scenes from the same, and through a shrine the fan Javi has built for him. Javi and Nick (as Cage is referred to) don’t really need to keep falling back on movie talk to have us hooked either. However, guess once you have taken on the weight of that title, you must live up to it.