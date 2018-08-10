The Spy Who Dumped Me movie review: Watch it for Kate McKinnon

The Spy Who Dumped Me review: The Spy Who Dumped Me takes a few feminist shots. The Spy Who Dumped Me review: The Spy Who Dumped Me takes a few feminist shots.

The Spy Who Dumped Me movie cast: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Sam Heughan

The Spy Who Dumped Me movie director: Susanna Fogel

The Spy Who Dumped Me movie stars: Two stars

Somewhere between an action thriller and a comedy, and a buddy film and an international mystery, The Spy Who Dumped Me takes a few feminist shots. Strangely, delivered by the outrageously funny McKinnon, they are the only good things about this mish-mash. It’s also strange that director Fogel, also the co-writer, should choose this vehicle to deliver that message, with the two friends played by Kunis and McKinnon basically strung along because of something a man did (look no further than the title).

When the aforesaid spy has dumped Audrey (Kunis), she finds out his real identity. She goes with the secret to her best friend, Morgan (McKinnon). Soon after, the two are attacked in their apartment, and before they know it, are carting a super-secret flash drive that the whole world wants, across whole of Europe. Apart from criminals of various colours and denominations from the former Soviet bloc, who now also take the form of one of its exploited Olympian gymnasts, the two are also being chased by the intelligence community from the western world. One of those unnamed international spy bodies is led by a stern woman, in stern hair and stern clothes, played by Gillian Anderson. Morgan can’t get over this detail.

While Kunis is an actor with good comic timing of her own, it’s McKinnon who walks away with the film every time the two newbies find themselves in such wars that are fought over flash drives — of which no one considers making another copy. Needless to say, the secrets in that flash drive are so grave that they remain ambiguous, though a certain gentleman good with hacking secrets and wanted by America but holed up in a Russia hotel is also roped in to help. That is a clever ploy, again in McKinnon’s hands, though her Morgan Freeman joke may hurt a bit now given the film’s feminist ambitions.

