The Sky Is Pink movie review: Half a heart on its sleeve

The Sky Is Pink movie cast: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf

The Sky Is Pink movie director: Shonali Bose

The Sky Is Pink movie rating: Two stars

To witness a beloved child struggling with a debilitating disease is the most devastating thing in the world. The Sky Is Pink is about one such couple who stand guard, with extraordinary courage and resilience, over their daughter, as she hovers between life and death.

The film is based on a real-life story, and the opening credits tell us that director Shonali Bose has pieced the film together from the collective remembrances of the Chaudhary family. Aditi ( Chopra) and Niren ( Akhtar) have already faced a similar tragedy with their first daughter; now, Aisha ( Wasim) takes them by the hand, and is about to lead them down the same thorny path again.

I really liked Bose’s previous film Margarita With A Straw (2014), a bracing, funny, yet deeply affecting look at disability and sexuality. I was hoping for more of the same with The Sky Is Pink, but the new film is a disappointing follow-up: barring some passages, it feels both constructed and sentimental. With the material at hand, you expect a legitimate heart-breaker ( how else can you look at a young life threatening to be cut short?) but this one left me mostly unmoved.

The film is told through the perky voice-over of Aisha, who muses out loud about the state of her parents’ “sex-life”, and other complicated family matters, including her illness, which has destroyed her ability to fight off infections. We see Aditi’s lonely, hard battle in inimical conditions in London where Aisha is being treated, with Niren back home with their older child Ishaan (Saraf), who is dealing with being the neglected sibling.

Occasionally, the combined charm of this foursome does lift the film, especially when they are goofing off in their fancy farmhouse-type home, keeping in sync with the family’s rise in fortunes. Wasim is winsome, Saraf lends solid support. It is the thing between the good-looking pair of Chopra and Akhtar which is patchy, the former going at a manicured version of a tiger mom with great intensity, the latter being a tad more relaxed. But the cuteness works only in places: I kept wanting to feel more.

To confront the fact of a truncated life changes both, the person counting down as well as the family keeping vigil, in fundamental, moving ways. The sky can indeed be any colour you want, there’s lovely whimsy in the title. It needed to have seeped into the film.