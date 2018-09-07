The Nun movie review: No chills, no thrills

The Nun review: It’s pouring nuns from all corners, gliding, whispering, bleeding, cracking, praying, screaming. Exactly why, no one is sure. The Nun review: It’s pouring nuns from all corners, gliding, whispering, bleeding, cracking, praying, screaming. Exactly why, no one is sure.

The Nun movie cast: Taissa Farmiga, Demian Bichir, Jonas Bloquet

The Nun movie director: Corin Hardy

The Nun movie rating: 2 stars

Conjuring a younger Vera Farmiga alone doesn’t a horror movie make. And so while this film, that is yet another rip-off of The Conjuring series (director James Wan is writer here), has that actress’ lookalike sister in lead role, it has none of its chills or thrills.

What it has is a lot of Church, with the entire film happening in an abandoned abbey in Romania. And a lot of nuns, especially the scary one who lingered in the shadows in the last Conjuring, and hence was set to get a film of her own. Called upon by the Vatican to solve the goings-on at the abbey are Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) and a World War 2-hardened priest, Father Burke (Bichir). For 1952, the Vatican appears to be very well-informed about churches even in the remotest part of the world, where even the locals don’t venture.

Hell, damnation, heaven, evil, dark ages, blood of Christ are just words of normal conversation once the duo make their way to the abbey — escorted by a Frenchman (Bloquet), who is there to be just there. And where sane people would dread to step in (a door helpfully says, ‘God ends here’), the two proceed to have some wine and dinner in an abandoned convent next to a graveyard, next to the abbey. Soon it’s pouring nuns from all corners, gliding, whispering, bleeding, cracking, praying, screaming.

Exactly why, no one is sure.

