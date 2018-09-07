Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

The Nun movie review: No chills, no thrills

While The Nun, that is yet another rip-off of The Conjuring series (director James Wan is writer here), has Vera Farmiga’s lookalike sister in lead role, it has none of its chills or thrills.

Rating: 2 out of 5
Written by Shalini Langer | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2018 6:57:41 pm
The Nun review The Nun review: It’s pouring nuns from all corners, gliding, whispering, bleeding, cracking, praying, screaming. Exactly why, no one is sure.

The Nun movie cast: Taissa Farmiga, Demian Bichir, Jonas Bloquet
The Nun movie director: Corin Hardy
The Nun movie rating: 2 stars

Conjuring a younger Vera Farmiga alone doesn’t a horror movie make. And so while this film, that is yet another rip-off of The Conjuring series (director James Wan is writer here), has that actress’ lookalike sister in lead role, it has none of its chills or thrills.

What it has is a lot of Church, with the entire film happening in an abandoned abbey in Romania. And a lot of nuns, especially the scary one who lingered in the shadows in the last Conjuring, and hence was set to get a film of her own. Called upon by the Vatican to solve the goings-on at the abbey are Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) and a World War 2-hardened priest, Father Burke (Bichir). For 1952, the Vatican appears to be very well-informed about churches even in the remotest part of the world, where even the locals don’t venture.

Hell, damnation, heaven, evil, dark ages, blood of Christ are just words of normal conversation once the duo make their way to the abbey — escorted by a Frenchman (Bloquet), who is there to be just there. And where sane people would dread to step in (a door helpfully says, ‘God ends here’), the two proceed to have some wine and dinner in an abandoned convent next to a graveyard, next to the abbey. Soon it’s pouring nuns from all corners, gliding, whispering, bleeding, cracking, praying, screaming.

Exactly why, no one is sure.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement