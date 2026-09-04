The Magic Faraway Tree movie review: Andrew Garfield film is sadly short on magic

On paper, this should come easy to screenwriter Simon Farnaby, with the Paddington movies and Wonka behind him, and Enid Blyton’s beloved The Magic Faraway Tree book series the source. But magic is hardly as easy as a fruit picked off a tree.

It is either there, or it is not. And the more this film juggles its many British thespians, two known faces in Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, and a very modern message about a childhood lost to electronic devices, the less and less it seems magical.

Polly (Foy) is a product designer and Tim (Garfield) a house husband raising their three children Fran (Billie Gadsdon), Joe (Phoenix Laroche) and the teenager Beth (Delilah Bennett-Cardy), while nourishing dreams of making a bestseller pasta sauce. To that end, Tim keeps trying out Italian phrases in a habit that is maybe funny at first, but eventually just annoying.