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The Love Hypothesis movie review: Lili Reinhart brings the spark to a formulaic romance
The Love Hypothesis moview review: Tom Bateman is tall and handsome, but like all good love stories, he must also be cussed and stuck-up, and it seems too contrived.
The Love Hypothesis review: Writer Ali Hazelwood is a romantic novelist and a neuroscientist, a kind of bond that is hardly organic.
The Love Hypothesis, the film based on her bestselling novel by the same name, mixes together the same chemicals. The couple in question, and the people in their lives, walk the rarefied corridors of Stanford. She is a PhD student, he is a professor, and they do top-of-the-line work such as detecting pancreatic cancer.
However, barring the lab coats, some mice, a few beakers and mentions of molecules, chemicals and controlled experiments, this could be a love story from anywhere, any time — though, because Hazelwood knows this territory, the science part looks and sounds genuine.
Plus, this love has a very weak hypothesis, actually two of them. Olive (Lili Reinhart) wants her best friend Anh (Rachel Marsh) to date without qualms a boy (a bland Nicholas Duvernay) she herself had a crush on. Adam (Tom Bateman) wants Stanford University to keep funding his research, and a girlfriend is apparently just what would convince his boss that he is serious about staying on.
So, Olive and Adam “fake date”. And we know how that experiment will end, after taking the usual course of a stand-in gay friend (Jaboukie Young-White) providing the drama, a personal tragedy providing the backdrop, a hot hotel encounter providing the impetus, and a misunderstanding providing the brief tension.
Reinhart is winning, which means there is some spark in this story.
Bateman is tall and handsome, but like all good love stories, he must also be cussed and stuck-up, and it seems too contrived.
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On the other hand, Marsh is a refreshing change due to her unpredictability, even while playing the very predictable role of the supportive friend to the main lead.
The Love Hypothesis movie director: Claire Scanlon
The Love Hypothesis movie cast: Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Jaboukie Young-White, Nicholas Duvernay
The Love Hypothesis movie rating: 2 stars
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