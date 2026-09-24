The Love Hypothesis movie review: Lili Reinhart brings the spark to a formulaic romance

The Love Hypothesis review: Writer Ali Hazelwood is a romantic novelist and a neuroscientist, a kind of bond that is hardly organic.

The Love Hypothesis, the film based on her bestselling novel by the same name, mixes together the same chemicals. The couple in question, and the people in their lives, walk the rarefied corridors of Stanford. She is a PhD student, he is a professor, and they do top-of-the-line work such as detecting pancreatic cancer.

However, barring the lab coats, some mice, a few beakers and mentions of molecules, chemicals and controlled experiments, this could be a love story from anywhere, any time — though, because Hazelwood knows this territory, the science part looks and sounds genuine.