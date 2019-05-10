The Intruder movie review: The Dennis Quaid-starrer is a cliche-ridden mess

The Intruder movie cast: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good

The Intruder movie director: Deon Taylor

The Intruder movie rating: 2 stars

Advertising

Somewhere under all that face-muscle twitching, lip-quivering, eye-glowering, gun-wielding person of Charlie (Quaid) is an actor. Somewhere under a creaking house and flashes of light holding only one obvious secret is a story. And somewhere under this mess are three actors who could have made a good film given half a chance with all of the above.

Because, for a while there, Ealy and Good make their happy couple, looking for a house in the country to start a family, almost plausible. Though you know that when someone leaves the San Francisco city lights for an ivy-covered, old house, located in the midst of woods and at the end of a long and deserted lane, with an endless expanse of lawn to mow, it never comes to any good — at least at the movies.

However, for Annie and Scott, things go wrong in a way that is at least tantalising to imagine. The previous owner of the house is Charlie, who is in love with it and makes no attempt to hide his attachment to it. Having handed over the keys, he even lands up one day to mow the lawn on his own, while he later keeps dropping in at all times unannounced or, otherwise, hangs around the grounds, looking in. One can almost sympathise with the ageing lonely man who is a widower and whose kids have moved away,

Advertising

But, even when Charlie is being little more than a nice neighbour, Quaid tries hard — too hard — to dispel that impression and lend him a manic air that gets everyone’s antennas around up. Except for Annie, “a country girl” — presumably making her less suspicious and more friendly — who takes a long time catching up, while the film builds up the tension between the jealous Scott and Charlie rather nicely.

However, it never really amounts to much more than the premise The Intruder began with, and which we knew would come to pass eventually. Even then, as the film crawls its way towards it, through almost every cliche, there is an unnecessary sexual assault bid thrown in, as well as a casual appeal for keeping guns.