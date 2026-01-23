The History of Sound movie review: Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor can’t lift this thin romance

This film, adapted by Ben Shattuck from a pair of his own short stories, gives Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor nothing to do but look lovingly at each other.

Rating: 2 out of 5
The History of Sound movie reviewThe History of Sound review: The film is loveliest when Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor are together.

The History of Sound movie review: Call it Piggyback Mountain – and proof that not every film about two fine, two great-looking men finding love in the pristine beauty of the American wilderness is a masterpiece.

It’s not Mescal and O’Connor’s fault either. This film, adapted by Ben Shattuck from a pair of his own short stories, gives the two actors nothing to do but look lovingly at each other – and, at brief respites, at other people. Nothing causes a conflict in their story, not family, not studies, not clothes (both are partial to immaculately tailored suits, notwithstanding modest backgrounds), not even World War I.

What about being gay in 1917-1920 Maine, America? Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor) appear to have never heard of prejudice as they live and love in tents in the middle of nowhere. David does hint at it at one point, but Lionel – in the film’s low-key, mumbling, soft-pastel-hued style – murmurs about not being worried.

Even the harsh farm life back home in Kentucky that Lionel sometimes returns to doesn’t ruffle the general languidness. Lionel himself is equally at ease wielding a shovel in the snow as a baton for the Oxford choir, or speaking Italian to a Roman partner. David’s background is non-existent.

The film is loveliest when the two are together and embark on a project that involves walking across Maine collecting folk songs on a rudimentary device (it is David’s passion as a musicologist, and Lionel, the singer, falls in love with it too). Some of the families in isolated pastures, which open their hearth and heart to them, suggest more interesting stories than do our itinerant researchers.

There is a sense of genuine loss at one point in the film, but before you decide that here is where The History of Sound comes to a close, it sacrifices that moment for yet another monologue.

In Lionel’s own words, having sung in a choir and conducted a choir and done all that, folk songs remain “the most warm-blooded music”. If only the film had more warmth or blood.

The History of Sound movie director: Oliver Hermanus
The History of Sound movie cast: Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor, Chris Cooper
The History of Sound movie rating: 2 stars

