The History of Sound movie review: Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor can’t lift this thin romance

The History of Sound review: The film is loveliest when Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor are together.

The History of Sound movie review: Call it Piggyback Mountain – and proof that not every film about two fine, two great-looking men finding love in the pristine beauty of the American wilderness is a masterpiece.

It’s not Mescal and O’Connor’s fault either. This film, adapted by Ben Shattuck from a pair of his own short stories, gives the two actors nothing to do but look lovingly at each other – and, at brief respites, at other people. Nothing causes a conflict in their story, not family, not studies, not clothes (both are partial to immaculately tailored suits, notwithstanding modest backgrounds), not even World War I.