The Hand That Slams

Bodyguard

DIRECTOR: Siddique

CAST: Salman Khan,Kareena Kapoor,Rajat Rawail,Hazel Keech,Raj Babbar,Vidya Sinha,Mahesh Manjrekar,Aditya Pancholi

Rating: *1/2

Bodyguard can also safely be called In which Salman Continues to Give Us Those Ones. Let me count the ways.

Salmans pumped-up chest is the hero of the film. Bodyguard Lovely Singh wears it puffed out to there,so that the arms have to be held akimbo. All the time.

The pectorals are a close second. Theres enough scope to admire them,especially in a song,the words of which could have been: hup one two,arms up,elbows up.

Divya-the-heroines bod,which Salman is hired to guard,is svelte and sleek. This is evident even in Kareenas modest salwaar kameez. All she does is slobber over her phone,and not her hunky bodyguard,who calls her Madam. Madam? Thats right.

The sleek-and-svelte body of the item girl,namely Katrina,is much more on display,even if its on very briefly,and very soon after,the film opens. Keep that in mind if you want to catch the Kat Can.

The heroines father is played by Raj Babbar,who reminds you of all the bad guys he played in his youth. Especially when he shows all his teeth.

The sidekick is played by a fat guy whos called Tsunami (Rawail). Why,because he rolls over us,like large waves? Har har.

The heroines friend (Keech) wears thick spectacles and bleats prettily. Example: Divyaaa,tum aisa kar rahi ho? Divyaaa,tum aisa mat karo. There is something else she gets to do,but for that youll have to stay till the end of the film.

The heroines aunt is played by an almost unrecognisable Vidya Sinha. Why is she there? No one seems to know,least of all her.

Bodyguard sparks only when Salman is slamming em off the walls,with his trademark smile and snarl. You wish Siddique,whos also done the Malayalam and Tamil versions of the film,had put him in more action sequences. In the rest,Salmans made to be a moony-eyed sap,which makes him an earnest,very dull boy indeed. The kindest thing one can say about this one is that it is better than Ready. Just a tad. But who cares? You want Bhai,youve got Bhai.

