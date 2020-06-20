The Hand That Slams

Bodyguard
DIRECTOR: Siddique
CAST: Salman Khan,Kareena Kapoor,Rajat Rawail,Hazel Keech,Raj Babbar,Vidya Sinha,Mahesh Manjrekar,Aditya Pancholi
Rating: *1/2
Bodyguard can also safely be called In which Salman Continues to Give Us Those Ones. Let me count the ways.
Salmans pumped-up chest is the hero of the film. Bodyguard Lovely Singh wears it puffed out to there,so that the arms have to be held akimbo. All the time.
The pectorals are a close second. Theres enough scope to admire them,especially in a song,the words of which could have been: hup one two,arms up,elbows up.
Divya-the-heroines bod,which Salman is hired to guard,is svelte and sleek. This is evident even in Kareenas modest salwaar kameez. All she does is slobber over her phone,and not her hunky bodyguard,who calls her Madam. Madam? Thats right.
The sleek-and-svelte body of the item girl,namely Katrina,is much more on display,even if its on very briefly,and very soon after,the film opens. Keep that in mind if you want to catch the Kat Can.
The heroines father is played by Raj Babbar,who reminds you of all the bad guys he played in his youth. Especially when he shows all his teeth.
The sidekick is played by a fat guy whos called Tsunami (Rawail). Why,because he rolls over us,like large waves? Har har.
The heroines friend (Keech) wears thick spectacles and bleats prettily. Example: Divyaaa,tum aisa kar rahi ho? Divyaaa,tum aisa mat karo. There is something else she gets to do,but for that youll have to stay till the end of the film.
The heroines aunt is played by an almost unrecognisable Vidya Sinha. Why is she there? No one seems to know,least of all her.
Bodyguard sparks only when Salman is slamming em off the walls,with his trademark smile and snarl. You wish Siddique,whos also done the Malayalam and Tamil versions of the film,had put him in more action sequences. In the rest,Salmans made to be a moony-eyed sap,which makes him an earnest,very dull boy indeed. The kindest thing one can say about this one is that it is better than Ready. Just a tad. But who cares? You want Bhai,youve got Bhai.
