The Girl in the Spider’s Web movie review: Just another action flick

The Girl in the Spider’s Web movie cast: Claire Foy, Sverrir Gudnason, Lakieth Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks

The Girl in the Spider’s Web movie director: Fede Alvarez

The Girl in the Spider’s Web movie rating: 1.5 stars

Advertising

Lisbeth Salander is back, revamped as an action queen, largely shorn of her psychological trauma but for the limpid eyes of Claire Foy, saving the world this time against that classic plot of a stolen computer file with arms secrets, that the Russians are after, and along the way also saving a child and confronting her sister.

Alvarez, directing a film based on a book that takes characters from Steig Larsson’s bestseller Millennium series, has Salander do all the things that an action flick star would do. Any action flick star.

The film should do good for Foy’s career, with the British actor making as clean a break as one can imagine from her stiff-upper-lip role in the TV series The Crown. It will do nothing for Larsson’s Lisbeth Salander who, with every film outing, has become a little more tamer.