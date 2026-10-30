The Fix movie review: Liam Neeson, Zachary Levi’s geopolitical thriller loses the plot

The Fix movie review: It doesn’t matter if it ain’t broken, trust good red-blooded Americans to try fix it. If it is in the larger direction of the Middle East, don’t bother keeping them away.

Here, Tucker (Zachary Levi) and his gang (Wes Chatham, Jake Choi, Augusto Aguilera, Quincy Isaiah) fly into the embers of a US intervention gone south in, first, Afghanistan, and then Iran. In Kabul, it is 2021, as America is making a hasty retreat in the face of a resurgent Taliban. In Iran, in a lucky or unlucky (depending on your geographical location) break for the film, the war is still not on the horizon. However, the Revolutionary Guards are villainous enough to justify Tucker’s excursion.

That is just one of the many motives The Fix suggests for the actions of this group of Americans. Typical of this uneven film, whose ambitions are as admirable and sincere as its execution frustrating, also in the group’s sights are $25 million which were stashed away behind a wall in pre-Revolution Iran, as well as jogging the memory of Larry (Liam Neeson), their CIA handler who seems to be losing his mind and has lapsed into dangerously revealing mutterings. Neeson may be a big part of the film promotions, but in the film, he plays a minor, if ponderous, role.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Significant screen time is also devoted to Elnaaz Norouzi, the actor of Iranian-German descent who is more known to us via Hindi films and TV shows, including Sacred Games. Tucker brings Zara (Norouzi), an American fluent in Farsi, aboard to ease his way into Iran. Someone appears to have given a different script to Norouzi though, as she flirts – literally – in the face of real danger as a very serious Tucker keeps telling her to “listen to me”.

Tucker and gang go into Tehran to extricate Maryam (Lara Wolf), an activist on the crosshairs of the Revolutionary Guards. If that isn’t complicated enough, there are double-crossers at every turn, and twists at every other. We shuffle between Kabul, Virginia, Tehran and Baku, open meadows and rocky cliffs, mountain passes and marshy rivers. We oscillate between the need for a “rush” of these operatives, and their need for “closure”, carrying the guilt of not having been able to save an Afghan ally in 2021.

Also Read – Sense and Sensibility movie review: Jane Austen’s heroines reclaim their happiness

The cinematography is excellent, and the efforts at bringing together the many pieces of this geopolitical mess commendable. But as The Fix labours on for an inexplicable length of 142 minutes, you can’t help but feel it has lost the plot – not unlike the lay of the land in real life.

Story continues below this ad

The Fix movie director: Guy Moshe

The Fix movie cast: Liam Neeson, Zachary Levi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Quincy Isaiah, Wes Chatham, Jake Choi, Augusto Aguilera, Lara Wolf

The Fix movie rating: 2.5 stars