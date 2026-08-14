The End of Oak Street review: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor can’t save dinosaur romp

The End of Oak Street movie review: Don’t hold your breath for any deep dive of a sociological kind in the Anne Hathaway-starrer.

The End of Oak Street movie review: For the foreseeable future, dinosaurs will not be going extinct in Hollywood. The challenge now is how to make this era meet that era.

Writer-director David Robert Mitchell (with the impressive It Follows behind him), has half an idea to pull this off. Since it involves a wormhole, and “ripples in space”, it’s just as well that he doesn’t labour the point too much.

But then, labouring isn’t the strength of The End of Oak Street.

The eponymous area is a neighbourhood full of large, happy, playing families, who all know each other and drop into each other’s houses. Denise (Anne Hathaway) and Greg Platt (Ewan McGregor) are one of those happy couples on Oak Street, with a well-behaved daughter and son, Audrey (Maisey Stella) and Brian (Christian Convery).