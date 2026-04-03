The Drama movie review: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are terrific in Kristoffer Borgli’s wedding satire

The Drama movie review: It’s apt that this film about love and marriage, which is mostly unlike anything you may imagine, calls itself The Drama.

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For, as the week before their wedding brings Emma (Zendaya) and Charlie (Pattinson) face to face with all the fears of the unknown that is marriage, this film peels the layers off the theatre that sometimes overwhelms life.

Helmed by its terrifically charismatic leads, with a script that in fact never loses sight of their ordinariness, The Drama woos you over one gentle step at a time.

So what happens when days before the wedding, one discovers a thing about one’s partner that one can’t put behind? They have just had a conversation, which seems too pointless at first but falls into perspective later, about the rush to judge, and judge harshly. The person being judged in this case is the wedding DJ, whom they have caught snorting heroin.