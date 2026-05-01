The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie review: The devil wears thin, but not Miranda Priestly in Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway sequel

The Devil Wears Prada 2 film review: All those wearing the 2006 film on their sleeves, you can keep your shirt on. The devil wears thin, but not Miranda Priestly. And so, how can Prada?

Meryl Streep doesn’t miss a beat as she reprises her role from 20 years ago as the imperious, icy, terrifying Editor-in-Chief of fashion magazine Runway. However, times have changed, and so her Miranda must weigh her words more carefully. “Body positive” is one description she gags on, as her vigilant assistant Amari (Simone Ashley) dutifully reminds her what can now no longer be said – or even gestured.

Throwing her coats and bags on assistants’ desks is also a no-go, and in one scene, Miranda has to catch her breath after the task of hanging her coat on a hook.

Anne Hathaway is again the “good, striving journalist” Andy, this time an award-winning one, who is again out of work and, hence, again at Miranda’s doors for a turnaround in her fortunes. Andy has been hired back to “restore the credibility” of Runaway after a poorly judged editorial choice by Miranda, which puts the two of them on a more equal footing – or so she thinks.

Emily Blunt’s Emily has moved on from Runaway and become the head of luxury retail at Dior, a job she clearly cherishes. Plus, she has tech bro Barnes (Justine Theroux), a barely disguised Jeff Bezos, for a boyfriend. Barnes’s ex-wife Sasha (a wasted Lucy Liu), meanwhile, is this reclusive philanthropist who is ready to donate all the money she got as alimony to a good cause.

Stanley Tucci also returns, to his role of Miranda’s faithful stylist Nigel, toiling away patiently in the background while still keeping his godfatherly eye out for Andy.

So how do you have all of the same and still make it different?

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The Devil Wears Prada was based on a book by a former assistant of Vogue Editor Anna Wintour – the inspiration for Miranda, which can be openly said now as the sequel has Wintour’s blessing – and it softened the novel’s harsh edges to make a film that was more high street than haute couture. It was also morally shaky, teetering often as the good Andy skittered – literally – in her stilettos between sneering at fashion and gawking at it. It wanted to convince you that brain and Birkins could co-exist, but yeah, its heroine was Andy, who goes with brains, after having a good run with Birkins.

For a film with a whole scene about how one blue differs from another blue (cerulean), The Devil Wears Prada also was pretty broad-stroked about its familiar cliches – be it ugly duckling turned swan, or bad, amorous men vs good, loyal boyfriends, or girls with a heart of gold.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, with an original screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna (who was the scriptwriter of the first film), is on firmer ground here as far as the plotline goes. Runway, like all print media of our times, is struggling against dwindling reader interest, wandering eyeballs, digital onslaught, etc etc, and is being measured by metrics devised by “management consultants”, against which almost all journalism falls short.

It’s the closure of her former esteemed publication that brings Andy to Runway, and once she realises that the same may happen at the fashion mag, she decides to take matters in her own hands. If Barnes makes one end of the moneybags running the world, while talking Artificial Intelligence, the other is “performance synthetics (heavens!)”-clad Jay, the son of Runway magazine owner Irv (played by B J Novak), with no interest in or patience with the family business.

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For those in journalism, all this will sound familiar – though Andy’s runaway success is one of those fairy-tale stories no journalist will buy.

For those looking for more, there is still a lot to go around, including fabulous Milan. If Streep’s jerk of blazer-bedecked shoulders at a new indignity and her whispery insults still draw blood, Blunt remains as funnily acerbic in her portrayal of the ever-striving Emily. More of Blunt, and less of the inconsequential men – whether Andy’s ridiculously uncharming suitor or Miranda’s saintly supportive husband (Kenneth Branagh) – would have done marvels for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Like Miranda would say, and still does — if you hear closely — “That’s all.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simone Ashley, Justine Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, B J Novak, Lucy Liu

The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie director: David Frankel

The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie rating: 3 stars