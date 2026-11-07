The Cat in the Hat movie review: A dizzying cornucopia of action and colours

It’s hard to believe that this is only the second feature-length film on the beloved Dr Seuss character, and the first animation. It also means that Warner Bros Pictures and directors Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja have to work doubly hard to make The Cat in the Hat stand out from the current deluge.

The effort shows, with the film a dizzying cornucopia of action and colours, with little of the unworldliness of the book and all the worldliness of a studio-backed venture, which also lets it be known that it is hoping to spin at least one more movie out of a character.

In the breathless action on screen, there are very few scenes that are truly moving, laugh-out-loud funny, or even those that evoke a smile. This is despite the fact that the voice work is impressive, particularly Bill Hader as the titular Cat and Matt Berry as Waffles, the pet goldfish that survives the leap from the book to the screen.

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The basic storyline is the same, about a brother and sister needing some cheer, a mother out at work, and The Cat in the Hat stepping in to fill the gap. However, in this film, the Cat is an employee of a corporation that takes on “clients” which could do with some happiness, he has landed in the doghouse because of how he is prone to creating a mess, and he has got one last chance – provided he can work his magic on Gabby (Xochitl Gomez) and her brother Seb (Tiago Martinez).

Gabby is sulking as their mother Carmen (America Ferrera) has made them move town due to her new job. Keeping a watch on them is a nosy landlady (Paula Pell), who underlines that her tenants can’t keep pets, make noise, party etc etc.

The Cat zeroes in on the children as his new customers, after first taking from the corporation’s supply store a “dangerous” watch that can help one time travel. It is called Go-Backer.

That is not the extent of how literal The Cat in the Hat gets, with jokes such as “a fish being seasick” being underlined – just in case one didn’t get it the first time.

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“The Things”, the Cat’s help mates, who also make the transition from the book, are the film’s one real creative spark, especially in how they communicate with each other, clapping and slapping, cheeks to butts.

To enter different worlds via cardboard boxes, belonging to Mom, Gabby and Seb, respectively, is also a clever narrative device. “Cardboard boxes hold some of life’s most unexplored mysteries,” says the Cat.

Or, as Calvin of Calvin and Hobbes would say, an empty cardboard box is a “transmogrifier”; it “turns you into whoever you’d like to be”.

The Cat in the Hat movie director: Alessandro Carloni, Erica Rivinoja

The Cat in the Hat movie cast: Bill Hader, Xochitl Gomez, Tiago Martinez, Matt Berry, America Ferrera, Quinta Brunson, Paula Pell, Giancarlo Esposito

The Cat in the Hat movie star rating: 2.5 stars