The Bluff movie review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in swashbuckling spectacle without the sting

The Bluff review: Though no further proof is required to establish that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now a bona fide action star, The Bluff serves as a strong reminder that the desi girl can be full of fire and fury as she beats up baddies, fires guns, brandishes daggers and navigates hungry crocodiles. After playing a senior MI6 agent in Heads of State (2025), Chopra Jonas returns to the streamer to play a deadly pirate who takes on a bunch of mean baddies to protect her family at any cost.

In the film set in the 1800s, Chopra Jonas plays a Caribbean woman, Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden, whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers, led by Connor (Karl Urban). In this film, produced by siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot, Ercell’s plan of leading a peaceful life in the Cayman Islands with her husband TH Bodden (Ismael Cruz Córdova), her son Isaac, and her sister-in-law Elizabeth is disrupted when Connor, who is Ercell’s former captain, comes looking for her and stolen gold.