The Bluff movie review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in swashbuckling spectacle without the sting

The Bluff review: In Frank E Flowers-directed The Bluff, which releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, Priyanka Chopra delivers an impressive performance as a former pirate even as the action drama falters.

Rating: 2 out of 5
Written by: Alaka Sahani
3 min readFeb 24, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Ercell in The BluffPriyanka Chopra Jonas' The Bluff will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 25.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bluff review: Though no further proof is required to establish that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now a bona fide action star, The Bluff serves as a strong reminder that the desi girl can be full of fire and fury as she beats up baddies, fires guns, brandishes daggers and navigates hungry crocodiles. After playing a senior MI6 agent in Heads of State (2025), Chopra Jonas returns to the streamer to play a deadly pirate who takes on a bunch of mean baddies to protect her family at any cost.

In the film set in the 1800s, Chopra Jonas plays a Caribbean woman, Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden, whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers, led by Connor (Karl Urban). In this film, produced by siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot, Ercell’s plan of leading a peaceful life in the Cayman Islands with her husband TH Bodden (Ismael Cruz Córdova), her son Isaac, and her sister-in-law Elizabeth is disrupted when Connor, who is Ercell’s former captain, comes looking for her and stolen gold.

By now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built a remarkable filmography as an action star, starting with the series Quantico and later on adding the series Citadel to it. The Bluff too makes it quite evident that Chopra Jonas is indeed the hero of this action thriller. Her fury and fear drive the narrative. As a protective mother and a hardened former pirate, she gets enough screen time and opportunity to showcase her fighting skills. She delivers a fierce and physically intensive performance. Though the movie is rated R for “strong bloody violence”, it is quite compelling to watch her battle ruthless pirates with her wit and swift actions.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Bluff Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Bluff.

It is fascinating how the story, written by Joe Ballarini and Frank E Flowers, remains focused on Ercell, giving her a larger-than-life persona. She is the solo fighter, who keeps her son with a disability safe even when a group of men invade her home. Escaping the evil pirates and navigating a dangerous river infested with crocodiles, she ferries her son and sister-in-law to safety and a secret cave.

When Urban enters the scene, one expects intense face-offs between them. It’s interesting to watch their encounters, but these sequences needed to be designed better to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Delving a bit more into Conner’s character and his relationship with Ercell would have helped in creating a more gripping drama.

Also Read – Priyanka Chopra says she was ‘pushed into’ looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: ‘I didn’t want to leave’

The Bluff starts with the promise of being an entertaining action drama, but it ends up as a period action piece that could have packed a punch.

Story continues below this ad

The Bluff movie director: Frank E. Flowers
The Bluff movie cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Temuera Morriso, Ismael Cruz Cordova and Karl Urban
The Bluff movie rating: Two stars

Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism. Expertise & Accolades In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023. Global Industry Leadership Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies: Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema. Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends. Focus & Vision Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
arijit singh update
No one except Mammootty believed in film as it 'looked like Tamil masala'; it earned 10x its budget, dethroned Mohanlal's box office record
Not only did Mammootty's character in the blockbuster defy the conventional portrayal of mass-entertainer heroes, but the film itself carried a tone and aesthetic atypical of Malayalam cinema, more closely resembling Tamil masala flicks.
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
'Tune tamaasha kiya': Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch
Anupam Mittal yelled at a pitcher on Shark Tank India 5 for coming withour preparation
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
arijit singh update
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
Not only did Mammootty's character in the blockbuster defy the conventional portrayal of mass-entertainer heroes, but the film itself carried a tone and aesthetic atypical of Malayalam cinema, more closely resembling Tamil masala flicks.
No one except Mammootty believed in film as it 'looked like Tamil masala'; it earned 10x its budget, dethroned Mohanlal's box office record
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
fail
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Must Read
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy returns to Chepauk after South Africa debacle
Varun Chakaravarthy India T20 World Cup
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
fail
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments