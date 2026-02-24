The Bluff movie review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in swashbuckling spectacle without the sting
The Bluff review: In Frank E Flowers-directed The Bluff, which releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, Priyanka Chopra delivers an impressive performance as a former pirate even as the action drama falters.
The Bluff review: Though no further proof is required to establish that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now a bona fide action star, The Bluff serves as a strong reminder that the desi girl can be full of fire and fury as she beats up baddies, fires guns, brandishes daggers and navigates hungry crocodiles. After playing a senior MI6 agent in Heads of State (2025), Chopra Jonas returns to the streamer to play a deadly pirate who takes on a bunch of mean baddies to protect her family at any cost.
In the film set in the 1800s, Chopra Jonas plays a Caribbean woman, Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden, whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers, led by Connor (Karl Urban). In this film, produced by siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot, Ercell’s plan of leading a peaceful life in the Cayman Islands with her husband TH Bodden (Ismael Cruz Córdova), her son Isaac, and her sister-in-law Elizabeth is disrupted when Connor, who is Ercell’s former captain, comes looking for her and stolen gold.
By now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built a remarkable filmography as an action star, starting with the series Quantico and later on adding the series Citadel to it. The Bluff too makes it quite evident that Chopra Jonas is indeed the hero of this action thriller. Her fury and fear drive the narrative. As a protective mother and a hardened former pirate, she gets enough screen time and opportunity to showcase her fighting skills. She delivers a fierce and physically intensive performance. Though the movie is rated R for “strong bloody violence”, it is quite compelling to watch her battle ruthless pirates with her wit and swift actions.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Bluff.
It is fascinating how the story, written by Joe Ballarini and Frank E Flowers, remains focused on Ercell, giving her a larger-than-life persona. She is the solo fighter, who keeps her son with a disability safe even when a group of men invade her home. Escaping the evil pirates and navigating a dangerous river infested with crocodiles, she ferries her son and sister-in-law to safety and a secret cave.
When Urban enters the scene, one expects intense face-offs between them. It’s interesting to watch their encounters, but these sequences needed to be designed better to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Delving a bit more into Conner’s character and his relationship with Ercell would have helped in creating a more gripping drama.
The Bluff starts with the promise of being an entertaining action drama, but it ends up as a period action piece that could have packed a punch.
Story continues below this ad
The Bluff movie director: Frank E. Flowers The Bluff movie cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Temuera Morriso, Ismael Cruz Cordova and Karl Urban The Bluff movie rating: Two stars
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More