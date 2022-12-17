The Banshees of Inisherin movie review: Martin McDonagh’s film exudes comedic flair and wit

Moments after the movie’s opening scenes offer captivating views of the remote island off the west coast of Ireland where the story is set, comes the rude shock. Much to Padraic’s (Farrell) bewilderment, his long-time friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) has unexpectedly and harshly put an end to their friendship. While Colm is seemingly “grand” with others, he just doesn’t like speaking to Padraic anymore. Neither Padraic’s plea to “stop running away” from him like “some fool of a moody schoolchild” nor the local priest’s advice change Colm’s mind. He would rather make music than listen to Padraic’s “dull” chatter.

Colm’s artistic vanity and ambition to create something that would live on much after his death trivialises their lifelong friendship. Such unequivocal rejection of his friendship is not easy for Padraic to accept.

Also read | Avatar The Way Of Water movie review: James Cameron takes immersive to another dazzling level

Written by McDonagh, whose last outing was Oscar-winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), the movie exudes comedic flair and wit notwithstanding its dark undertone. The story unfolds in March 1923 when the Irish Civil War is going on. However, the gorgeous landscape of the sparsely populated island with sweeping sea view lends it a fable-like feel.

Watch the trailer of The Banshees of Inisherin here

Yet, all this beauty can’t ease the hardship and heartbreak of those living on the island. It, however, draws the audience gently into this intriguing and bleak world. Padraic’s sister Siobhan (Condon), exasperated by Colm’s decision to choose “silence” instead of entertaining a “boring” man, exclaims that all the men around are boring. Unmarried and ambitious, Siobhan is more sensible than the men around her. She is the anchor Padraic needs but hardly listens to. How often do men nursing their wounded pride and grudges listen to anything sensible, anyway? It can’t be a mere coincidence that fellow islander, elderly Mrs McCormick (Sheila Flitton), is a clairvoyant, prophesying doom and death.

When a lifelong friendship goes wrong, it leaves one with bitter loneliness and multiple questions. Padraic tries to find comfort in the company of his donkey Jenny, who follows him around the island and even into his home when he is feeling sad. These are some of the moving and poignant scenes in the movie. There is a slow-witted islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), troubled by his abusive father who is the local cop. Dominic, for a while, gives company to Padraic before abandoning him for the latter’s meanness towards one of Colm’s students.

The movie, rich in colloquialism, is a portrait of human vulnerabilities and desires. With his previous movies, McDonagh has established himself as a master of creating a convincing cinematic world even when the premise is somewhat absurd. In this movie, his fourth feature, the Irish writer-director builds this fairy-tale-like world on the fictional Irish island of Inisherin. McDonagh brings a deep understanding of his lead characters, both stubborn bachelors well past their prime, to his storytelling. Reuniting his In Bruges (2008) actors, Farrell and Gleeson, as estranged friends work to the movie’s advantage as they deliver compelling performances, deftly aided by Condon.

The movie leaves the viewers asking a few questions. Is professional ambition bigger than having a good time with your silly friend over a pint? Can a friendship once gone wrong be repaired? Or, when friends-turned-foes hurt each other, can they ever call it even?

Advertisement

The Banshees of Inisherin movie director: Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin movie cast: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon