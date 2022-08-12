Thallumaala movie review: Tovino Thomas starrer offers a lot of fun and madness

August 12, 2022 4:18:07 pm
In Thallumaala, starring Tovino Thomas, director Khalid Rahman doesn’t follow the traditional narrative by offering us a hero and villain with a central conflict dividing them, and adding a heroine in the mix to give a touch of femininity to an otherwise testosterone-fuelled cowboy movie. Instead, the movie tries to capture the beliefs and lifestyle of youngsters who are always on the hustle.
Thallumaala, which means ‘chain of fights’, follows a group of friends. Wazim (Tovino Thomas) is surrounded by loyal friends, played by Lukman Avaran, Austin Dan and Adhri Joe. The group has a taste for street fights, and don’t need a lot of provocation before they let their fists fly. The group function on very base instincts — they eat when they’re hungry, and hit when they are angry. There is nothing more to their lives.
For example, Wazim only knows how to show his love and care for his friends by taking a lead to knock the teeth out of the person, who messed with his friends. That’s how he rolls. His best friends were the ones who gave him a black eye. It is through a chain of fights and conflicts that he makes friends.
Wazim’s first encounter with Fatima aka Beepathu (Kalyani Priyadarshan) also happens following a road rage incident, which ends up with a man being punched in the face. The female characters in the movie, including Fatima, have little to do in this battle of egos between men who have no regard for politeness. But the female characters provide a sense of stability in the chaos constantly whipped up by male characters. They are not silent spectators but an active witnesses to the madness.
Subscriber Only Stories
Thallumaala is a petri dish of hormones. There is a constant tug-of-war between testosterone and oxytocin, also known as the love hormone. And when given a choice, Wazim and his friends always pick a good fight over a chance at love. The mob fight at the theatre is one of the immersive sequences that underlines the very theme of the movie. It’s total madness. It’s an open season where anybody could join the fight and punch anybody without worrying about the excuse.
Khalid Rahman has stylishly staged the fights. But, underneath all the madness, there is also a commentary — strong men can control their anger, weak men can’t.
On the surface, Thallumaala offers a lot of fun and entertainment. It’s a youthful movie with Tovino Thomas managing to look 10 years younger by achieving a slim physique. Lukman Avaran, Austin Dan and Adhri Joe are effortless. Shine Tom Chacko as Regi Mathew gets his fair share of screen-time as a man who knows what’s right but is also convinced that there is no fun doing what’s right.
Thallumaala is all about men who are addicted to physical fights. They keep chasing the dragon, for it makes them feel important and alive.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndromePremium
Latest News
Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger
PM Modi calls Raju Srivastava’s wife, daughter says waiting for updates on comedian remains critical
Kerala: CPI(M) state committee asks ministers to improve performance
Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wants Nayanthara to be the show’s narrator: ‘She was my childhood’
Day Shift movie review: Jamie Foxx’s new Netflix action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 launched: All you need to know
Things to keep in mind while ensuring your baby’s health in the monsoon season
UK economy shrinks in second quarter, sharpening recession fear
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team trailer reveals crossplay, FUT moments and other details
Saif Ali Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sisters, Inaaya ties rakhi to Taimur and Jeh. See photos
25-year-old man stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar
Ambitions soar in Bihar Cong post upheaval; MLA writes to Sonia demanding cabinet berth