Monday, July 06, 2020
Rating: 2 out of 5
Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2010 5:14:07 pm

Cast: Ali Zafar,Pradhuman Singh,Sugandha Garg,Piyush Mishra,Chinmay Mandlekar,Chirag Vora,Rahul Singh,Barry John

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Rating:**

Is Osama hiding out in Pakistan? ‘Tere Bin Laden talks up the worlds most feared terrorist who pops up every once in a while on news networks,via grainy footage,through a look-alike who has nothing to do with terrorism,and everything to do with chickens. And does it strictly for laughs.

Rookie Pakistani TV reporter Ali ( Ali Zafar) is desperate to get to the United States of America. After every attempt of his fails,he stumbles upon a ‘murgi farmer ( Pradhuman Singh) who is a dead ringer for the man gracing the top of every security agencys wish-list. No one knows if he is dead or alive,but Osama hunting is a cottage industry in places which bristle with bearded mujahideens and AK47s,and blundering American officials : quite appropriately,the film is set in Pakistan.

Apart from Ali and his sidekick,the Case of the Fake Bin Laden involves a hunky radio jockey,a frisky make-up artist,and a stingy TV channel owner with his frumpy wife who takes him veggie shopping when he is not scamming his poor employees. And a beefy American who knows whats what.

Debut director Abhishek Sharmas idea is original and audacious : full marks there. What could be funnier than the worlds most dreaded terrorists doppelganger being a bespectacled chicken farmer? Or an American wiseguy fooling fellow countrymen into believing that Bin Laden could have held out a conciliatory hand to them?

But the film isnt entirely the laugh riot that it sets out to be : the first half is slow and slack. Some of thats got to do with the lead players inability to be nimble : Zafar,a popular Pakistani singer, is pleasant but flat. His companions are much better; Singh, who plays the fake Bin Laden with great comic flair steals the show.

Post interval,things liven up,and the last half hour is what the whole film should have been like : quick on its feet,and zingy.

