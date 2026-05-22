System movie review: Sonakshi Sinha-Jyotika drama starts with promise, ends with an eye-roll

System movie review: System is a legal drama bookended by two women, separated by class, but united in their zeal for justice. Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha) may be a struggling public prosecutor (sarkaari vakil) but she comes from privilege. Her wealthy father (Ashutosh Gowariker) is a top defence lawyer, and her brother (Adinath Kothare) is following in his footsteps. Dad wants his rebellious beti back where she belongs, but she has to prove her mettle. If she wins ten cases in a row, he declares, she will get entry into his hallowed chambers.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the much-lower-on-pecking-order Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), a court reporter who has learnt enough law to be able to give tips to Neha, especially when she sees the latter fumble. Sarika has a husband who is a wheel-chair user, and a school-going daughter, and she could do with a bit extra on the side, and so the women come to an understanding. It’s pragmatic: Neha needs the help, and Sarika needs the money, so why should anyone have any objections? The fact that it’s not exactly kosher is brushed under the carpet.