Suttu Pidikka Utharavu movie review: Mysskin is all earnestness in this riveting thriller

Suttu Pidikka Utharavu movie cast: Mysskin, Susienthiran, Athulya Ravi, Vikranth

Suttu Pidikka Utharavu movie director: Ramprakash Rayappa

Suttu Pidikka Utharavu movie rating: 3 stars

Suttu Pidikka Utharavu starts on an ordinary note but gets into the edgy thriller mode post-interval. In the beginning, a group of burglars including Selva (Susienthiran) and Ashok (Vikranth) break into a private bank. (Later, one of them is identified as a former employee). The police, headed by Ibrahim (an apt Mysskin), arrive at the spot. Gunshots and blood loss follow at the car parking space. Now you know the hunt is on to nab the robbers. Set in Coimbatore, we see the police force continue to chase criminals. A shoot-at-sight order has been given, following the chaos. None of these turn of events look staged, in fact, it gives you a sense of tension.

The elaborately-scripted details, sharp editing and dialogues add to this interesting premise. Ashok is in desperate need of money as his daughter (played by baby Manasvi of Imaikkaa Nodigal fame) has been hospitalised for surgery. Ashok gets stuck in a lane, packed with houses, along with Selva. Meanwhile, a group of terrorists hide in the same locality as the robbers and plan a bomb blast in the city. The following scenes are genuinely interesting and present a picture as to how these police officers function. How Ibrahim traces the incident and saves the public forms the rest of the story.

Parallel, there is another track to Suttu Pidikka Utharavu. A trainee reporter Ashwin (Rithish) with the help of a local girl Bhuvana (Athulya) captures the tension, telecasting it live on a news channel. Though those bits (the whole angle of journalists-will-do-anything-for-TRP ratings) are quite engaging to watch, they seemed a tad forced into the narration. A visibly pissed off Ibrahim says, “Shoot down one of these journalists and call it collateral damage.” Watch Mysskin’s expressions as he utters those words. You would break into laughter.

Director Susienthiran, who makes his acting debut with Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, is spot on. With a stern look, Mysskin, as usual, is cast in a tailor-made role.

However, there are a few questions that remain unanswered throughout the film. For example, despite being an ex-bomb diffuser, what is the need for Ashok to quit his job? And, why were the doctors delaying the surgery on Ashok’s daughter though he had a well-paid job? Those portions could have been elaborated a little. Also, Athulya Ravi plays a quintessential Tamil heroine and maintains her calmness when a random reporter says, “Chumma paathaale kiss pannalaam pola iruku unga kannam-um, lips-um.” I mean, what the hell.

But, overall, Ramprakash Rayappa stitches together the events with solid by-the-minute twists, preparing us for a clever cat and mouse game.