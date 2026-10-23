Sumo Didi movie review: Inspired by a real life, the film throws its weight behind body positivity

Sumo Didi movie review: The film opens with a moment of triumph, with Hetfal Dave (played by Shriyam Bhagnani), India’s first professional female sumo wrestler, beating her opponent at an international competition. The narrative then takes us back to her school days, when she is ridiculed for her weight. Her appearance is a source of anxiety for her mother, who is eager to get her married.

Hoping to channel her anger at being judged for her appearance, Hetal’s father enrols her in a judo class. It works. She goes on to become the state champion. Her encounter with Japanese sumo wrestler Taoshi during his visit to Kolkata gives her a new purpose and inspires her to attempt the seemingly impossible.

The title Sumo Didi is a giveaway, not just about its subject but also the simplicity with which Hetal’s story unfolds — without pretension or frills. The film may not have the budget or star power of sports dramas like 83 or Chandu Champion, but it’s heart’s in the right place. It sets out to tell the story of a young woman who has been the butt of jokes and faced snide remarks all her life for being overweight, only to turn the tables and use her weight to become a champion.

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The narrative remains focused on Hetal’s determination to become a sumo wrestler. Training under a local physiotherapist and friend (played by Chaitanya Sharma), she initially relies on rudimentary methods to prepare herself for the sport. Her efforts pay off when she wins a bout at a championship in Taiwan, the moment that opens the film. What follows is a turning point, as Hetal realises that she needs to raise her game.

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The opening victory establishes what Hetal is capable of, but the journey after that becomes tougher for her. The next phase of Hetal’s career, however, could have been more gripping had the film delved deeper into how she tackles the physical and psychological demands of a sport as a novice. The narrative could have used more dramatic tension to show the setbacks testing her resolve and what keeps her going as she pursues an unconventional career.

Though the Hindi-language film is based on the life of sumo wrestler Hetal Dave, her story has been fictionalised to make it more engaging. Mumbai, where Dave grew up, gives way to Kolkata as the protagonist’s hometown. Screenwriters Nikhil Sachan, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta devote considerable time to capture Hetal’s training and her struggles to find a sponsor. Yet, these challenges do not always translate into sustained dramatic conflict.

The principal cast does a fine job of keeping the story moving, but it is Bhagnani who does the heavy-lifting. As a young middle-class woman determined to rise above body-shaming and take ownership of her story, she brings conviction to Hetal’s remarkable resilience and her battles in the ring. Her performance is credible thanks to the months of rigorous physical training she has put in for the role. Bhagnani lends the character a quiet determination that helps the film overcome some of its dramatic shortcomings.

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The film’s emphasis on women’s right to make their own choices and body positivity is well-intentioned, but the message is often spelt out through conversations that feel more like statements of intent than exchanges between characters. Nonetheless, Hetal’s life makes a compelling case for body acceptance and Sumo Didi makes a sincere statement about a woman who refuses to let other people’s perceptions define her.

Sumo Didi movie director: Jayant Rohatgi

Sumo Didi movie cast: Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpura, Nitesh Pandey, and Raghav Dheer

Sumo Didi movie rating: 3 Stars