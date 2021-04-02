Sulthan movie review: Karthi’s action drama exceeds expectations

Sulthan movie cast: Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna, Napoleon

Sulthan movie director: Bakkiyaraj Kannan

Sulthan movie rating: 4 stars

A motherless child, Sulthan (played by Karthi) is raised by a group of hardened criminals. He loves these 100 men as brothers but despises their taste for violence. Following the death of his father, the responsibility to take care of these men falls on the shoulders of Sulthan. That is when he decides to transform them and teach them to live as civilized people. It is a Herculean task, but the loyalty and the love that these men have towards him, gives Sulthan a fighting chance.

The film’s high production values and strong emotional beats makes it an engrossing watch.

Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s Sulthan is a massive improvement on his first movie, Remo. The 2016 romantic comedy with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead followed a man’s attempts to lure the girl of his dreams. The hero was willing to go to any length to trick the girl into falling in love with him. He even dresses like a nurse to achieve his goal. I had a problem with the way the hero justified his twisted deception in the name of love. In other words, I had problems with Bakkiyaraj’s writing that glorified an act that lacked decency and courage.

From Remo to Sulthan, it is a giant leap for Bakkiyaraj. The director has rid his writing of any and all attempts to rationalize every action of his protagonist. Instead, he puts his hero in a difficult situation, forcing him to make a choice. This builds up a lot of dramatic tension and helps us warm up to the hero who goes through a lot of trouble to do the right thing, which will allow him to sleep at night peacefully.