Anandu Suresh is a distinguished Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express Online, where he serves as a leading voice in cinematic critique and industry analysis. With over six years of rigorous experience in the media landscape, he has established a reputation for incisive, long-form commentary that bridges the gap between commercial cinema and art-house narratives. Experience & Career Anandu’s professional journey is rooted in a deep academic and practical foundation in the humanities and communication. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English Language and Literature and a PG Diploma in Journalism and Communication. Before ascending to his current editorial leadership role at The Indian Express, he honed his skills on the news desk of The New Indian Express in Hyderabad. His career is marked by a transition from core news operations to specialized cultural journalism, allowing him to bring a structured, news-oriented rigor to the entertainment beat. Expertise & Focus Areas While Anandu’s portfolio spans the global cinematic landscape, he is widely regarded as an expert in Malayalam Cinema. His unique approach to film criticism is defined by: Cinema Anatomy: A dedicated column where he deconstructs the structural layers of films to uncover deeper sociopolitical meanings. Marginalized Narratives: A commitment on-ground and analytical reporting on how cinema represents or fails marginalized communities. Critiquing "Performative Wokeness": Rigorous analysis of modern filmmaking trends, identifying the difference between authentic representation and superficial social commentary. Multimedia Discourse: Actively fostering continuous public dialogue on cinema through digital platforms and archival research. Authoritativeness & Trust Anandu Suresh is a trusted authority in the film journalism circuit, frequently providing exclusive coverage from major international festivals like the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). His work goes beyond standard reviews; he is known for holding the industry accountable, as seen in his extensive reporting on sensitive issues like the 2017 Kerala actress assault case and the legal complexities surrounding film credits. By prioritizing "Journalism of Courage," Anandu ensures his readers receive commentary that is not only intellectually stimulating but also ethically grounded and factually robust. ... Read More
