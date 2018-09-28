Sui Dhaaga movie review: The Varun and Anushka starrer is nice, safe and staid

Sui Dhaaga movie review: The film delivers exactly what it promises. Sui Dhaaga movie review: The film delivers exactly what it promises.

Sui Dhaaga movie cast: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav, Namit Das

Sui Dhaaga movie director: Sharat Katariya

Sui Dhaaga movie ratings: 2.5 stars

Sui Dhaaga delivers exactly what it promises: a tale stitched together with ‘sui-dhaaga’, dipped in desi ‘silaai’ and ‘kadhaai’.

Small-town town couple wins big, pushing aside wily, wicked, unscrupulous townies and greedy rivals: the film’s single-point agenda is drenched in both sweetness and earnestness. The only trouble with the film is its total predictability: you know what’s coming miles before the characters do.

That Mauji (Dhawan) and Mamta (Sharma) will become partners in their own enterprise which involves sewing machines and design wizardry and indomitable will, is something we know right when the film opens.

The constantly complaining elderly father (Yadav) retiring from a no-account job, the always delivering homilies homely mother, the elder brother with a shrewish wife, will first put up resistance to the younger son and daughter-in-law’s plan to better their collective future, and after several easy conflicts, will become cheerleaders for Team Sui Dhaaga. This we also know.

Also read | Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

What I was expecting was a little more surprise, and yes, a little more fun, given Sharat Katariya’s utterly captivating previous outing Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which had so many unexpected touches that were pure pleasure.

It’s not as if Dhawan hasn’t tried his best to become Mauji. With each appearance, his level of commitment is clearly on the upside, even if he does miss a couple of beats here and there. Sharma is excellent, from the arranging of the ‘pallu’ on the head just so, to some of her fulsome exchanges with Dhawan: the kindling of feeling between the two – something people who live in cramped quarters in joint families will immediately cotton on to – is one of the highlights of the film. But there’s altogether too much of the let’s-berate-the-feckless-and-foolish-Mauji-and-Mamta-ki-jodi among the family: that’s the flat, repetitive part of the film.

As has become almost the norm these days, the excellent supporting cast deserves a film of their own. Yadav, the veteran, is of course the stand-out. So are the actors who play the dumpy mother, and the USA-returned designer who steals from ‘desi’ talent in the art of self-promotion. And a bunch of other parts.

Sui Dhaaga is well made. It’s nice and safe and staid. There are several moments that warm the heart, and you cheer when sui-dhaaga win over needle-and-thread. But you always knew they were going to, didn’t you?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App