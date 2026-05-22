Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu movie review: Grogu steals the show in Jon Favreau film

Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu movie review: Jon Favreau’s vision is unwaveringly and dourly solemn. But, it is rescued just in time by the effervescence of Grogu.

Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu movie review: Jon Favreau has a knack for lending a certain levity to the most grave of things. In the Star Wars universe that is largely unencumbered by gravity, Favreau’s vision (he has also co-written the film) is unwaveringly and dourly solemn. But, rescued just in time by the effervescence of being that is Grogu.

You can say there is a Star Wars link because the title says so, and the two main characters, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (who is Baby Yoda), trace their origins back to that mammoth franchise. However, after dispensing with the topic of the Empire in the first few minutes, and the Rebellion in the next few, The Mandalorian and Grogu, which began life as a TV series, settles down to its own pace and narrative.