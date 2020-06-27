Director: Amole Gupte

Cast: Partho,Amole Gupte; Divya Dutta,Divya Jagdale,Rahul Singh,Raj Zutshi

Rating: ***1/2

A dabba,in the life of a schoolchild,is a magical thing. It beats hunger with packed mother love. ‘Stanley Ka Dabba gives us a child rarely seen in Bollywood : Stanley is a young boy who is so life-like that he makes you forget,almost,the fake moppets who recite their lines in sing-song,and behave like no kids you and I know.

The delightful flavour that comes off children who are children,not mannequins,is the real triumph of Stanley Ka Dabba. Stanley ( Partho) comes to school without a tiffin box. His classmates ( and his teachers) take out theirs during recess,and merry gorging commences. Except when the horrible Hindi sir Babubhai Verma ( Gupte) comes after the boys,sniffing at the goodies,and scarfing the lot. When he discovers that he is being deprived of the dabbas,he becomes an ogre : Gupte makes him menacing and pathetic at the same time,and completely believable.

There is an underlying grimness to the film which gives it gravitas. There is a reason why Stanleys dabba status is the way it is,and it is not a pretty one. Gupte makes a skilled,sure-footed debut,not pulling any punches when he confronts us with this reality,and makes you think. Another huge plus : ‘Stanley Ka Dabba doesnt patronize its viewers,whether they are kids or adults,and like all good films,it caters to both– the talking is straight-up,and completely authentic.

There are some woolly bits in the second half. A few strokes,especially when it comes to establishing quirky teachers,seem too broad. And some things,which we are asked to take for granted,seem implausible. Its a trifle difficult to believe that an empathetic teacher like the one played by Dutta,one who ruffles Stanleys hair and gives him chocolate,could takes so long to twig on to his bruised soul. The school that Stanley attends,and its principal ( Singh),looks like it would pay attention to these details,so why this blindness?

But these are tiny quibbles. The big picture is lovely. ‘Stanley Ka Dabba is a heart-warmer that wraps itself securely around you,making you wholly unwilling to let it go. And Partho,director Amol Guptes son,who plays Stanley,lights up the film. As do his companions.

