Srinivasa Mangapuram movie review: Jai Krishna, Rasha Thadani’s love story loses itself in violence

Srinivasa Mangapuram movie review: Growing up, Romeo and Juliet was probably everyone’s favourite love story. It is arguably Shakespeare’s greatest work, and it has everything needed for an immersive drama. Across generations, the ill-fated lovers have lived on through countless retellings and adaptations, each finding a new way to dress up the same tragedy. What Ajay Bhupathi does with Srinivasa Mangapuram is take the foundation of that classic and rebuild it with modern plot devices, a temple town setting and enough bloodshed to fill a crime thriller.

The film revolves around Seenu, a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with Manga, the daughter of the city’s most feared family. But as the story moves forward, it becomes clear this is not your regular love story. Amid family feuds and power-hungry rivals, Seenu has to fight for Manga in ways that go well beyond convincing her that he loves her. The bones of the premise are familiar, and that is not necessarily a problem. The problem is what the film does with them.

There is a specific kind of pressure that comes with being a debut film for a star kid. The audience walks in with expectations shaped not by the actor on screen but by the family name on the poster. Srinivasa Mangapuram carries that weight from the first frame. Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni, grandson of Superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu, is making his debut as a leading man. Opposite him, Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, is making her first appearance in Telugu cinema. Director Ajay Bhupathi, who made his name with the raw intensity of RX 100 and the supernatural thriller Mangalavaaram, is tasked with making sure both newcomers land on their feet. He succeeds with one part of that job more convincingly than the other.

To their credit, the debutants pull off a compelling defence. Jai Krishna is the film’s biggest takeaway. For someone carrying a surname that invites immediate comparison, he does not shrink on the screen. The action sequences are where he stands out the most. His martial arts training is visible in the fight choreography. The movements are clean, committed and convincing. You can tell this is someone who put in the hours before stepping on set, and it shows in every punch and every fall. However, in the emotional stretches, you can see the effort — what is meant to be restraint feels more like hesitation.

Rasha Thadani, as Manga, brings a freshness that works well in the first half. She looks comfortable in the Tirupati setting, and her chemistry with Jai Krishna has an easy, natural quality that the romance needs to breathe. You buy them as a pair. The problem is that the writing does not give her much to do once the violence takes over. She goes from being an active participant in the love story to someone the plot simply happens to. She is put in danger, rescued, put in danger again, rescued again.

Mohan Babu as the antagonist is a reliable presence. He does not need to try too hard to be intimidating, and he does not. He brings the menace the role demands without overselling it, and in a film that tends to overdo most things, that restraint is welcome. V.K. Naresh and Brahmaji offer solid support in their respective roles, though neither is given enough screen time to leave a lasting impression. They show up, do their jobs and step aside. In a nearly three-hour film, you would think there was room to give them more.

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And the runtime is the film’s biggest issue. At 2 hours 44 minutes, Srinivasa Mangapuram overstays its welcome. The first half moves at a comfortable pace, building the world of Tirupati and the relationship between Seenu and Manga with enough care. The temple town looks beautiful. The romance feels lived-in. The songs, particularly the chartbuster “Allele”, sit well within the narrative. You walk into the interval genuinely interested in what happens next.

In the second half, the conflict takes centre stage, and the film drags. Scenes are stretched beyond what they need to be. Confrontations are repeated with minor variations. The violence, which is clearly meant to shock and disturb, loses its edge through sheer repetition. Ajay Bhupathi showed with RX 100 that he knows how to use intensity as a tool. There, the violence served the story. Here, he reaches for it so often that it starts to feel like a crutch. When everything is cranked up to ten, nothing registers anymore.

G.V. Prakash Kumar’s music is one of the film’s stronger elements. Jayakrishna Gummadi’s cinematography gives Tirupati a visual identity that feels specific and grounded. The production design by Sahi Suresh brings the town to life with a colour palette that feels authentic. Editing by Madhav Kumar Gullapati needed a firmer hand, particularly in the second half. At least fifteen to twenty minutes could have been trimmed without losing anything essential to the story.

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The screenplay is ultimately where Srinivasa Mangapuram falls short of what it could have been. A love story set against violence in a temple town, with the contrast between devotion and destruction running through it, is a premise that could have been genuinely powerful. Tirupati is a city where lakhs of people come to pray for peace. Setting a blood-soaked love story there is a choice that should have meant something. But the writing does not dig deep enough into that tension. It settles for surface-level conflict when the setting and the characters are begging for something more layered. The temple town remains a pretty backdrop when it should have been the film’s thematic spine.

Srinivasa Mangapuram is a mixed bag. It has confident lead performances from both debutants, strong visuals, good music and a first half that draws you in. But a bloated second half, an underwritten female lead and a screenplay that does not fully deliver on its premise keep it from being the complete package it could have been. As a launchpad for Jai Krishna and Rasha Thadani, it works.

Srinivasa Mangapuram movie cast: Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni, Rasha Thadani, Mohan Babu, Shaam

Srinivasa Mangapuram movie director: Ajay Bhupathi

Srinivasa Mangapuram movie rating: 2.5/5