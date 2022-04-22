Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie review: Barely plods along

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie director: Jeff Fowler

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie cast: James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and voices of Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Colleen O’Shaughnessey

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie review: 1 star

A video game developed by Japanese firm Sega and released in 1991 did well in the action-adventure comedy movie format in 2020. However, the film about an anthropomorphic hedgehog with superpowers can’t be a gift that keeps giving.

So right from the word go, the blue ball of fur that has much too many powers for a guy who is that small and who is that keenly looking forward to his guardians leaving for a trip, barely catches any steam.

Carrey turns up as Robotnik, formerly known as Eggman, and again does not hold back on making his character as outlandish as possible to fit the general all-round tone of absurdity. However, the film never travels too far or for too long away from its hero hedgehog Sonic (Schwartz). Despite all the flying Sonic does with new-found friend Tails, all the full-throttle fight scenes, and all the things that are blown apart, the story barely plods along.

They are all after a ‘Big Emerald’ that can give powers and inter-galactic control. Robotnik has with him another anthropomorphic wonder called Knuckles (Elba). This means twice the screaming and the blasting. It also means half the need for any real plot development.