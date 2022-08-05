scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Sita Ramam movie review: Good looks of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur hold this dull romantic story together

Sita Ramam movie review: The screen presence of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur does add a little vigour to the otherwise dull narration. The film majorly leverages the good looks of its actors to make it tolerable.

Rating: 2 out of 5
Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru |
August 5, 2022 4:31:43 pm
Sita RamamA still from Sita Ramam.

Love transcends all barriers, including religion, politics and language. That is the main driving emotion of director Hanu Raghavapudi’s latest romantic movie Sita Ramam. In a way, in this film is the director’s reimagination of Ramayana, which is set against the volatile backdrop of modern-day geopolitics. Afreen (Rashmika Mandanna), a Pakistan national, takes up the role of Hanuman from the epic, as she carries a message from Rama to Sita.

Afreen is a proud Pakistani, who is politically conditioned to respond negatively to anything Indian. In a fit of anger, she destroys the car of a rich Indian philanthropist in London. The victim of Afreen’s violent action gives her two options: admit her mistake and apologies or pay a million rupees. If she can’t do both, she may end up in jail.

Also Read |Victim review: Pa.Ranjith’s brilliant movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh, Chimbudevan look like amateurs

Afreen agrees to pay the rich man, instead repenting. So she heads back to Pakistan to meet her wealthy grandfather and pay the fine. The catch is she hasn’t spoken to him in years due to a disagreement and finds out that he has passed away. Not to worry, her grandfather’s estate is enough to solve her financial problems. Again, there is a catch: She has to first finish do an errand for hime. The mission is simple: take the letter written by an Indian soldier, Ram, to the woman he loves, Sita, in India. If Afreen fails to do this, she can kiss her family’s fortune goodbye. She doesn’t seem to have much of an option now, does she?

Afreen takes a flight to India, a journey that transforms her into a person who understands you can love someone, without hating the others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Hanu weaves the narrative around a beautiful message of the shared history of love, peace and brotherhood. But, the theme that was supposed to be the film’s biggest strength, becomes its glaring weakness: romance. The way romance develops between Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sita (Mrunal Thakur) feels forced. The back and forth conversation between the two wide-eyed young people is uninteresting and feels overly stretched. It’s naïve, and beggars belief.

What this film needed was a lot more focus on the love story and less on presenting Ram as this impeccable man of integrity. A director doesn’t need 10 scenes to establish one fact. If done right, a single shot is enough to establish that.

However, the screen presence of Dulquer and Mrunal does add a little vigour to the otherwise dull flow of narration. The film majorly rests on the good looks of its actors to make it tolerable.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 04:31:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

3

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained

Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?
Doctor in the House

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement