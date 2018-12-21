Silukkuvarupatti Singam movie review: An unsatisfactory attempt at a laugh riot

Silukkuvarupatti Singam movie cast: Vishnuu Vishal, Regina Cassandra

Silukkuvarupatti Singam movie director: Chella Ayyavu

Silukkuvarupatti Singam movie rating: 2 stars

Silukkuvarupatti Singam is yet another run-of-the-mill comedy film that is filled with crass and sexist jokes. Vishnuu Vishal plays Sakthi aka Sathyamoorthy, a constable who doesn’t care about his job and is extremely passionate about his half-boiled egg (go figure!). He is accompanied by Bhaskar (Karunakaran), another constable who wants to do his job well but isn’t allowed to because of the attitude of every other cop around him. Bigg Boss fame Oviya whose cameo was highly publicized is introduced in the film even before her entry as all the principal characters in the film have objectified her in the first two minutes of the film. The villain is Cycle Shankar, a pitiless rowdy who murders cops in broad daylight and gets away with it comfortably.

The first half takes its own time to introduce all the other characters in the film. There is share-auto Chandran, a local goon of Silukkuvarupatti and ex-minister Mansoor Ali Khan. Regina Cassandra is Raji, Sakthi’s love interest. The initial dialogues and “romance” between the lead are cringe-worthy. Sakthi sees her for a second and immediately bursts out in a dream sequence and sings about how he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. There is a scene where Sakthi sniffs her and asks what soap she uses in front of a kid! Even the kid is bothered by it and turns away. Regina seems totally out of place in a small town as a teacher.

Cycle Shankar gets arrested and beaten up by Shakti for mistakenly knocking a plate of half-boiled egg out from his hand. He spends four days in the lock-up for this! We get rape jokes. A woman tells the cop to book her alcoholic husband in a rape case because he comes home drunk and rapes her only to get dismissed and not taken seriously. There are half a dozen sub-plots, a dozen characters and it ends up being a giant mess without provoking a single laugh.

The saving grace of the film is Yogi Babu whose dialogue delivery and comic timing is spot on. When a story is this flimsy, it is impossible to get invested in a single character. There is a scene where Vishnuu Vishal disguises himself as a woman and the locals chase her for a fix. It is in such bad taste. The climax is just a weak attempt to tie all the loose ends together. With its inconsistent and problematic humour, it is far from a laugh riot. The film doesn’t accomplish what it sets out to do.