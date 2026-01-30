Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Shelter movie review: A serviceable spy thriller anchored by Jason Statham
Shelter movie review: Nothing is particularly bad; but nothing is particularly striking either in Jason Statham-starrer Shelter.
Shelter movie review: Jason Statham, a dog, a deserted rock for an island, a lighthouse, and a boat. He doesn’t go anywhere, and no one comes to him except a man and his niece with supplies. Then, one day, he needs to venture out, to save the niece, a young girl who is not yet in her teens. He drags his boat into the sea, and pulls the cord. One tug, and the motor starts.
Statham is that kind of guy – the one-tug guy you can rely on to be ready anytime, anywhere to save the world.
Yet again, there is a “super-intelligence” kind of surveillance network that has raised a scandal; and a shadowy spy chief (this time the MI6 head Manafort, played by Nighy) who is into very dark secrets; and an agent/assassin or, as Manafort prefers to put it, “precision instrument” who has developed a conscience (Mason i.e. Statham).
Yet again, playing the saviour to an innocent party (the niece or Jessie, played by an impressive Breathnach) has forced the golden-hearted agent to come out of hiding and into danger’s path.
And yet again, there is a nice spy (in this case, the new MI6 chief Roberta, played by Ackie) who wants to clear the muck left by her predecessor.
Enough car chases, hand-to-hand combats, shootings, beatings, and furious typing in front of computers, ensue. Nothing is particularly bad; but nothing is particularly striking either.
During the course of all the striving and the saving, Jessie, an orphan with no one else in the world, and Mason grow fond of each other. When she worries that he can’t return any more to the lighthouse he had made home, he tells her, “There is always another island.”
You bet. And always another Statham film, round that island.
Shelter movie director: Ric Roman Waugh
Shelter movie cast: Jason Statham, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Naomie Ackie, Bill Nighy
Shelter movie rating: 2 stars
