Shelter movie review: A serviceable spy thriller anchored by Jason Statham

Shelter movie review: Jason Statham is that kind of guy – the one-tug guy you can rely on to be ready anytime, anywhere to save the world.

Shelter movie review: Jason Statham, a dog, a deserted rock for an island, a lighthouse, and a boat. He doesn’t go anywhere, and no one comes to him except a man and his niece with supplies. Then, one day, he needs to venture out, to save the niece, a young girl who is not yet in her teens. He drags his boat into the sea, and pulls the cord. One tug, and the motor starts.

Statham is that kind of guy – the one-tug guy you can rely on to be ready anytime, anywhere to save the world.

Yet again, there is a “super-intelligence” kind of surveillance network that has raised a scandal; and a shadowy spy chief (this time the MI6 head Manafort, played by Nighy) who is into very dark secrets; and an agent/assassin or, as Manafort prefers to put it, “precision instrument” who has developed a conscience (Mason i.e. Statham).