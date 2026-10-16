Shaun the Sheep The Beast of Mossy Bottom movie review: A wholesome entertainer

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Shaun the Sheep The Beast of Mossy Bottom movie review: With 190 episodes over seven series, Shaun the Sheep is among the longest-running animated series on British and German television, with the characters around for over 30 years.
In all that time, the sheep have hardly changed. It is a remarkable success given that the stop-motion animation involves no dialogue; its animals don’t talk and its humans only utter unintelligible words.
The Beast of Mossy Bottom underlines why, as directors Steve Cox and Matthew Walker pull off a wholesome entertainer, which is simple, straight and touching, without having pretensions, or songs-and-dances, about being anything else.
In this one, Shaun (Justin Fletcher) decides to take tips from a Home-Made Science Experiments book to make their pumpkins grow fast enough for Halloween. The heart of the little sheep of the herd, who live with the Farmer (John Sparker), is set upon this.
However, as experiments go, this one too overachieves, and not only do the pumpkins keep growing and growing, the Farmer who has applied the magic concoction to his balding pate, mistaking it for a hair-growth cream, develops hair all over his body. The timing could not be worse as the Farmer was planning to ask out the Vet (Nina Sosanya) for a Halloween date.
With the Farmer hidden behind all that hair, the Mossy Bottom village thinks he is a monster and starts chasing him down. Meanwhile, the Vet thinks the Farmer is actually Big Foot, and decides to save it by sending it away to the “Big Foot Island”.
There is a particularly marvellous sequence when the Vet drives out into the moonlit ocean chasing the ship carrying the Farmer, while making stops to retrieve various marine animals entangled in plastic waste.
Shaun’s imaginative use of basic science is endearing, and the dog’s grief for the Farmer moving.
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How the sheep, the dog and the Vet figure it out, just in time, to save the Farmer is what The Beast of Mossy Bottom is about.
Agreed that its beast is not much of a beast by today’s standards, where the bigger the better. But who does not wish for a world where the sheep lead the herd?
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom movie directors: Steve Cox, Matthew Walker
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom voice cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Nina Sosanya, Kate Harbour
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom movie rating: 3 stars