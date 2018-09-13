Shailaja Reddy Alludu movie review: This Naga Chaitanya film is a snooze fest

Shailaja Reddy Alludu movie review: After a point, Anu Emmanuel is reduced to a breathing mannequin. Shailaja Reddy Alludu movie review: After a point, Anu Emmanuel is reduced to a breathing mannequin.

Shailaja Reddy Alludu movie cast: Naga Chaitanya, Anu Emmanuel and Ramya Krishnan

Shailaja Reddy Alludu movie director: Maruthi Dasari

Shailaja Reddy Alludu movie rating: 1 star

Director Maruthi Dasari has written confusing and insignificant introduction scenes for his characters in his latest movie Shailaja Reddy Alludu. The movie opens with a rich businessman played by Murali Sharma. He wears his ego on his sleeve. It’s hard to believe that a businessman of his stature can be so remarkably dumb at times. I guess his business rivals have an easy job tricking him into making some horrible business decisions. All they have to do is just challenge his ego, and they can either make him buy stocks in some failing company or make him give up control of his own business.

He has a son called Chaitanya (Naga Chaitanya). He is compassionate, caring, understanding, lovable and reasonable. In short, he is not like his father. And we are introduced to him with the most uninspiring, unenthusiastic and boring sequence, which is aimed at demonstrating the hero’s zen-like attitude. The guy who has borrowed the car from Chaitanya turns up late, making him miss his sister’s engagement. I wonder why he didn’t think of calling a taxi? Never mind.

Chaitanya, who knows the depths of his father’s ego, manipulates him to his advantage. One day, he sees Anu Reddy (Anu Emmanuel) searching for an address in his neighbourhood. It is love at first sight for him. No points for guessing it. Then, follows a series of more uninspiring scenes of Chaitanya pursuing Anu. He tries to win over Anu’s affection by manipulating her ego and making her feel insecure. That trick is as old as time itself. Well, what can you expect from a movie that hopes to strike a chord with millennials with a premise that belongs to a bygone century?

Many movies have been made with the premise of a morally upright son-in-law taming an aggressive mother-in-law. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu (1989), Rajinikanth’s Mappillai (1989), Nagarjuna’s Allari Alludu (1993) and more recently Dhanush’s Mappillai (2011) to name a few have the same storyline.

Shailaja Reddy Alludu would have been a complete washout if not for some energetic performances by Ramya Krishnan as Shailaja Reddy, Vennela Kishore as Chari and Murali as an egoistic millionaire. After a point, Anu is reduced to a breathing mannequin, while Chaitanya gets to utter a massive amount of speaking lines. Nearly 10 years in the industry, and still Chaitanya appears to feel awkward facing the camera. He even bungles up slow motion walks! Come on, that’s the easiest part of acting.

