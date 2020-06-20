Cast: Nana Patekar,Mohit Ahlawat,Zakir Hussain,Anurag Kashyap,Rimi Sen

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Rating:**

‘Shagird’ sets out to be a gritty cop drama,and gets some of it right. Nana Patekar plays Crime Branch officer Hanumant Singh who has a thing for old Hindi movie songs,and who goes about his work with a one point agenda. Himself. He will do whatever it takes to stay on top of a shaky structure buoyed by greedy politician Rajmani Singh ( Hussain),and his pet crook Bunty Bhaiyya ( Kashyap); even when it comes to blooding straight-laced recruit Mohit ( Ahlawat) into his wicked ways.

Dhulias great ear for dialogue so evident in his superb debut Haasil,which had gone missing in Charas,is back : his characters speak as they ought to,even if Patekar sounds like he always does. But his cop is well-rounded,with a wife and child with whom he does I-love-my-family scenes,and with his colleagues and adversaries,with whose help he manages to extract whatever he thinks is his due.

The trouble with Shagird,despite its sharp,often funny exchanges,and a few spanking scenes,is that it is not new enough. Zakir Hussains neta who wouldnt know a moral if it bit him in the face,is a good act. But it is familiar. Kashyaps Bunty bhaiyya,which looks like a clear take-off on the real-life Rajju Bhaiyya ruling-from-the-jail history- sheeter,isnt given enough teeth. And Rimi Sens improbable TV reporter is made to lose the plot,both of her arc,and the movies.

shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com

