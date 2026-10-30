Sense and Sensibility movie review: Jane Austen’s heroines reclaim their happiness

Sense and Sensibility movie review: When the cinematic reimagining of Sense and Sensibility, Jane Austen’s debut novel published in 1811, was announced, comparisons with Ang Lee’s adaptation were inevitable. The 1995 film, featuring stalwarts such as Emma Thompson (who won an Oscar for writing its screenplay), Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant in the cast, has long held a special place in the hearts of Austen admirers. The latest screen adaptation of the classic, directed by Georgia Oakley, however, brings a contemporary sensibility and charm to the story of two sisters navigating matters of the heart in their own distinct ways.

The beating heart of this timeless story is the relationship between sisters Elinor Dashwood (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Marianne (Esmé Creed-Miles). While Elinor represents ‘sense’, keeping her emotions and expectations in check, Marianne epitomises ‘sensibility’, wearing her heart on her sleeve. Their close bond forms the emotional anchor of the story, making them its true protagonists, while their romantic interests remain secondary. Both Edgar-Jones and Creed-Miles bring a keen understanding of their respective characters to the screen, lending them an individual charm and emotional depth.

Although Austen puts the sisters through financial and romantic struggles, allowing them to learn from each other’s strengths, Oakley’s interpretation gives their journeys a contemporary inflection. Elinor learns to embrace emotional honesty, while Marianne is encouraged to retain her individuality rather than transform herself to fit societal expectations. Elinor, too, discovers the importance of being the “mistress” of her own happiness rather than seeking it in romantic validation. Both emerge with a greater understanding of what it means to live life on their own terms. The witty one-liners, however, belong to their youngest sister, Margaret (Bodhi Rae Breathnach).

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The adaptation is infused with gentle humour and a dreamy quality, particularly in its portrayal of the English countryside. The film opens with sweeping images of the lush landscape surrounding the Dashwood family’s Sussex home, Norland Park, offering little indication of the hardships that await them. Following their father’s death, the sisters and their mother are forced to leave their ancestral home, which is inherited by their half-brother. They move to Barton Cottage, a modest accomodation, and find help from a distant relative.

There is a certain moodiness to the storytelling, with cinematographer Arnaud Potier’s camera lingering over wildflowers and landscapes. Roger Goula’s music further adds to the atmosphere. The song-and-dance sequences, set in the countryside and London, are well designed. While the former brim with energy, the London ball is marked by formality, reflecting the contrasting social worlds the sisters explore.

For anyone wondering why Austen’s novels continue to inspire screen adaptations — a new retelling of Pride and Prejudice, written by Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 3 — the answer lies in the enduring relevance of her characters. More than two centuries after Austen first wrote these stories, the aspirations, emotions and struggles of her women continue to resonate with audiences across generations and geographies. Oakley, who took on this project after her BAFTA-winning debut Blue Jean, clearly understands that enduring appeal.

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Austen’s heroines continue to mirror women’s struggles for agency. Marianne unapologetically pursues what she wants, while Elinor learns to break free from the restraints she places on herself. In Oakley’s telling, their journeys are not simply about finding love but about discovering the ability to define happiness on their own terms.

Sense and Sensibility movie director: Georgia Oakley

Sense and Sensibility movie cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, George MacKay, Frank Dillane, Caitríona Balfe, and Fiona Shaw

Sense and Sensibility movie rating: Three and a half stars