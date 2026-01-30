Send Help movie review: Rachel McAdams elevates Sam Raimi’s twisty survival thriller

Send Help Movie Review: Rachel McAdams is one of those faces, with its dimples and a megawatt smile, that invites you to let your guard down.

That is precisely what you can’t do in this latest Sam Raimi film, described as a “survival horror”, but which is much more than that.

Better still, you can’t put your finger on exactly what it’s about, right till the very end, with McAdams lending her character Linda Liddle a quicksilver quality that keeps blindsiding.

We meet her as this mousy but pivotal cog in the wheel of a Fortune 500 company. So mousy that her obnoxious boss Bradley (O’Brien) doesn’t bother remembering even her department. As McAdams keeps correcting, she is not “Linda from Accounting”, but “Linda from Strategy and Planning”. But she is pivotal enough that when he has overlooked her for the promised vice-president post, to give it to one of his buddies, Bradley must throw Linda a lucrative bone as compensation.