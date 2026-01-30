Send Help movie review: Rachel McAdams elevates Sam Raimi’s twisty survival thriller

Send Help movie review: Rachel McAdams gets a film that lets all aspects of her shine, without no distractions of any sort.

Rating: 3 out of 5
Written by: Shalini Langer
3 min readJan 30, 2026 01:45 PM IST
send help reviewSend Help movie review: Sam Raimi’s latest film is much more than a survival thriller.
Make us preferred source on Google

Send Help Movie Review: Rachel McAdams is one of those faces, with its dimples and a megawatt smile, that invites you to let your guard down.

That is precisely what you can’t do in this latest Sam Raimi film, described as a “survival horror”, but which is much more than that.

Better still, you can’t put your finger on exactly what it’s about, right till the very end, with McAdams lending her character Linda Liddle a quicksilver quality that keeps blindsiding.

Also read | Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Updates

We meet her as this mousy but pivotal cog in the wheel of a Fortune 500 company. So mousy that her obnoxious boss Bradley (O’Brien) doesn’t bother remembering even her department. As McAdams keeps correcting, she is not “Linda from Accounting”, but “Linda from Strategy and Planning”. But she is pivotal enough that when he has overlooked her for the promised vice-president post, to give it to one of his buddies, Bradley must throw Linda a lucrative bone as compensation.

That compensation, of joining Bradley and others on a trip to Hong Kong for a merger, upturns the power dynamics of this one-way relationship. On way, somewhere in the waters off Thailand, Bradley’s chartered plane crashes. After his buddies, who have spent the flight mocking Linda in plain sight — particularly an audition video she had made for TV show Survivor — kill each other in a desperate scramble to save themselves, Linda wakes up to find herself on a desolate beach.

Send Help Movie Tralier:

The only other survivor of the plane is Bradley — of course. And the tables are turned — of course. For a while you do roll your eyes at this “of course” trajectory of the film where Linda’s superior skills of living in the wild trump Bradley’s silver-spooned existence at every turn. Linda can fashion a shelter, make fire, collect clean water, catch food from fish to snails, mash herbs for a lotion of sorts, devise a hamper as well as a grass hat and a wicker backpack and a wind chime of shells, and even hunt a boar in a scene that is pure guttural glory.

Reluctantly, Bradley must admit he is beat.

But how deep goes Linda’s triumph? You have to watch this to figure that out.

Story continues below this ad

McAdams gets a film that lets all aspects of her shine, without no distractions of any sort; all women exasperated with playing nice and “looking nice” to bosses get their day in the sun (and sand); and all men are shown how defenceless they are not wearing the pants (literally in one scene).

Certainly, no man is an island. Women, though? Try asking.

Send Help movie cast: Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien
Send Help movie director: Sam Raimi
Send Help movie rating: 3 stars

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
Timothee Chalamet's Oscar run in trouble? Director Josh Safdie drops out of Marty Supreme event after controversy
Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie
Dhurandhar on Netflix: Runtime reduced by 9 minutes on OTT platform
Dhurandhar Part 2 will release on Eid 2026.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act was never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Gandhi Ambedkar
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model.
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement