Sei movie review: The Nakkhul film ‘does’ nothing

Sei movie cast: Nakkhul, Aanchal Munjal, Nassar, Prakash Raj

Sei movie director: Raj Babu

Sei movie rating: 0.5/5

Advertising

Sometimes, you don’t know why some films are made. These films do nothing to you — they don’t make you think, they don’t entertain you, they don’t engage with you — but they do one thing — they make you laugh. Not with it; at it. As a film critic, you are just as clueless as the director who made this shoddy film. You want to be nice, at least, appreciate the effort that has gone into the making — but you can’t.

Sei was promoted as a ‘fast-paced film’ and a ‘commercial family entertainer’. It was anything but these two. The overenthusiastic Nakkhul plays Saravedi Saravanan, a wannabe actor who is forced to take up the job of driving his father’s ambulance one day. Saravanan is like any other ‘hero’ in Tamil cinema. He is ‘jobless’ and delivers loud dialogues here and there — because he is the ‘hero’. I never had great expectations from Sei, but the moment I saw Prakash Raj and Nassar’s names in the rolling credits, I had some hope. I thought I would find something substantial and kept searching throughout.

The State Minister, Rajarathinam (played by Thalaivasal Vijay) is blamed for a fire accident that happens in a private home for the mentally challenged. Then, a crime reporter informs him that it was planned by an organ-trafficking mafia. How Saravanan gets involved in this and what happens eventually forms the rest of the story. The director Raj Babu’s attempt to ‘narrate a message-oriented good story’ falls flat and fails to deliver.

Advertising

Sei has multiple problems. Okay, I don’t know where to start because there are too many. For instance, the film has a heroine Nila (Aanchal Munjal), who pursues the hero because she “finds him interesting.” She needs a character for her upcoming film, it seems. So, she takes her car and follows Saravanan wherever he goes. She is at a distance with a bunch of her friends, always observing Saravanan. She calls him, motivates him to “find a job”. Saravanan takes Nila too seriously. He calls her, messages, sends pictures. But they don’t meet at all, okay? They don’t.

Moving on. Now, a word of advice to the director. Don’t do lousy writing. It’s okay not to make films. If you don’t have a story to tell, just chill. Don’t think too much and end up making a mess. I think I would have done a better job if I were a director.