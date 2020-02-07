Seeru movie review: Too much fizz, too little substance

Seeru movie review: Jiiva goes into action mode in this film, which is very long and very talky. Seeru movie review: Jiiva goes into action mode in this film, which is very long and very talky.

Seeru movie cast: Jiiva, Varun, Navdeep

Seeru movie director: Rathina Siva

Seeru movie rating: 1.5 stars

Seeru tells us the story of Manimaran (Jiiva), who is into the cable television business in Mayavaram. Manimaran is all-in-all Azhagu Raja, and an ‘ideal’ hero, and also puts others’ needs before his. The film begins with two women enjoying their long drive as they listen to Ilaiyaraaja’s “Thendral Vandhu Theendum Bodhu”. Suddenly, a bunch of men, who pretend to be cops, misbehave with them. Manimaran, from nowhere, appears on the spot. Ask how? One of the women shares a voice note on WhatsApp from her spare phone. Don’t underestimate Manimaran’s power. He somehow gets the message, destroys every goon and saves the women. They thank him, and Manimaran gives a lecture about the importance of helping people without expecting anything in return. Take down notes, guys. A ‘mass’ hero says ‘mass’ things in a ‘mass’ scene. As Seeru progresses, we realise Manimaran isn’t this “like podra-friend on Facebook but gives his own life” for the well-being of his friends.

Ilakiya (Gayathri) means the whole world to Manimaran. (read: Thangachi pasam, etc). In a crucial scene, we are shown Malli (Varun) stepping into Manimaran’s home with an intent to kill him, but he doesn’t do that. Here is the twist: We see Malli admitting Manimaran’s pregnant sister, writhing in labour pain, to the hospital. Okay, another twist: Malli isn’t the actual villain. We get introduced to Ashok Mithran (Navdeep), a corrupt lawyer, post-interval. How the lives of Malli, Manimaran and Ashok Mithran intertwine forms the plot of Seeru.

Jiiva goes into action mode in this film, which is very long and very talky. Rathina Siva’s punch dialogues speak more than Jiiva’s actual stunt sequences. Perhaps, every time the director said “action” on the sets, it naturally implied, “more mass, saar.” The result? It makes for a tiring watch. Rathina Siva might have thought umpteen number of twists means keeping the audience hooked, but unfortunately, Seeru focuses on smaller aspects and misses out on the bigger picture. Riya Suman has been cast just because the film needed a female lead. The romance between Vasuki and Manimaran blooms in a men’s toilet. Oh, also, when a director tells a story for a “mass hero”, he needs a “message”. Seeru has that, too. We get a random problematic backstory involving a bunch of school-goers avenging Ashok Mithran. See, these portions are meant to be emotional and realistic. But doesn’t feel real at all.

A film is supposed to create a sense of dramatic tension, which Seeru lacks. I kind of liked Rathina Siva’s first film Rekka because of Vijay Sethupathi and Imman’s music. But Seeru lacks focus and is utterly disappointing. Nothing quite stands out in the making, including Navdeep, the antagonist, and his voice/actions.

We get a generic masala film treatment with endless ‘twists’, which doesn’t do any good to the film. In the second half, Manimaran acts like a cop, and goes around with a walkie-talkie, chasing people. Also, he gets caught by the real police officers, mind you. But, what/who saves Manimaran? Karma comes calling. It is not even “old wine in an old bottle” format.

It’s surprising how with so many characters, Seeru doesn’t make one emotionally invested in it. The characters and scenes have the punch – agreed. But where is the ‘punch’ in the writing? Why is it so randomly written? Rathina Siva must have answers to these questions. Saar, at least, from next time, try to make a film that can entertain the audience sensibly. A filmmaker need not always cater to the audience member, who wants only “entertainment”.

