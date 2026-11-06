Scene movie review: A wild, funny, dark roller-coaster, starring a version of Suriya we all missed

Scene movie review and ratings: There is a version of Suriya that quietly disappeared from Tamil cinema over the years. Not the brooding, earnest superstar of the Singam films or the socially conscious crusader of Jai Bhim. Not the overcooked mass hero of Kanguva or the overstretched nostalgist of Retro. For Suriya’s fans, the version of the actor’s Ayan or Pithamagan is peak cinema. The one who could be funny without trying, charming without flexing and cool without announcing it. Jithu Madhavan, marking his first Tamil film, appears to have found that version, dusted it off and built a film around it. Scene is not a perfect film, but it is a film with a personality, which, in the current landscape of bloated star vehicles, is rare.

DSP Inbaraj, played by Suriya, is a sharp and slightly reckless police officer who has been trying to take early retirement. Before he can leave, a case that he has closed many years ago re-surfaces, questioning his integrity and work ethic. A string of murders points to a methodical and intelligent killer. The investigation drags Inbaraj back in, and he needs Maya’s help, played by Nazriya Nazim. What follows is a crime comedy that balances serial killer tension with the kind of offbeat, darkly funny tone that Jithu Madhavan has made his signature.

Suriya’s work here deserves more attention than a general statement about him being relaxed. There is also a lightness to the performance that Suriya has not shown in years. This is an actor who is not fighting the material or trying to elevate it through sheer intensity. He is inside it, moving with it, trusting the director and the writing to do their part while he does his. It is the kind of performance that does not announce itself, and that is precisely why it works.

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Naslen’s turn as Eswaran is the film’s other revelation. The challenge of playing a serial killer in a comedy is enormous. Go too dark and you break the tone, or go too light and the threat evaporates. Naslen finds the exact midpoint. The job happens to be murder, and the performance works because Naslen never plays the bad guy. When he sits across from someone he is about to kill and discusses logistics with the patience of a project manager, the comedy and the horror coexist in a way that should not be possible but somehow is.

Naslen also holds his own against Suriya in their scenes together. The psychological chess match between Inbaraj and Eswaran is the spine of the film, and it works because both actors bring equal weight to their respective sides. There is no imbalance and when they are in the same frame, the film crackles.

Nazriya Nazim’s Maya is the emotional centre of the film, and carries her character with quite grace and intensity as Suriya.

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The nostalgia that earns its place

Most films that reference their star’s earlier work do it as fan service. A callback to a famous dialogue, a recreation of a signature pose, a needle drop of a beloved song. The references exist to trigger recognition and applause rather than to serve the narrative. Scene does something different, its references to Suriya’s filmography are structural, not decorative.

The heroine is named Maya, the same name as Jyothika’s character in Kaakha Kaakha, the film that made Suriya a star and in which he fell in love with the woman he would eventually marry. In Scene, Maya is again the woman who sees what the hero cannot, but the context is literal rather than metaphorical.

A Singam punchline surfaces naturally in conversation. None of these feel forced or inserted. They feel like they belong in the world of the film, placed by a director who grew up watching Suriya’s films and understands what they mean to the audience, but who also understands that nostalgia is most powerful when it serves the present rather than merely invoking the past.

The centrepiece is the Ghajini tribute. In Suriya’s 2005 film Ghajini, there is a scene where Asin’s character describes the world around her to a visually impaired older man. In Scene, Jithu Madhavan layers this idea over a sequence set to Ilaiyaraaja’s Thendral Vandhu from Avatharam, a song in which Nasser’s character is describing to Revathy about the beauty of colours. As someone who has watched Ghajini countless times and still listens to Thendral Vandhu on loop, watching those two memories collide in a single scene was one of the most purely cinematic moments I have experienced in a theatre this year.

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Sushin Shyam’s background score, his first for a Tamil film, is a standout. Making his Tamil debut alongside Jithu Madhavan, he provides a score that enhances both the comedic and suspenseful moments without overwhelming either. The songs are less memorable, but the BGM compensates handsomely.

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Vineeth Augustian’s cinematography is clean, well-composed and appropriately understated for a film that derives its energy from writing and performance rather than visual spectacle. Ajmal Sabu’s editing keeps the first half tight, though the rhythm loosens in the second half.

However, Scene is a film that has more ideas than it knows what to do with. Individual scenes are clever, inventive and frequently surprising. But the sheer density of them means the larger narrative occasionally loses its grip. The investigation, which drives the first half with real momentum, becomes somewhat predictable in the second half as the villain’s plans grow too transparent. You can feel the screenplay getting ahead of itself, setting up comic beats at the expense of maintaining the tension it built so carefully in the first hour.

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Some of the comedy set pieces, while individually entertaining, pull attention away from the central case in ways that slow the film’s forward motion. The third act recovers well and delivers a satisfying conclusion, but the middle stretch of the second half loses the propulsive quality that made the first half so engaging.

The romance between Inbaraj and Maya, as noted, needed more breathing room. Their growing closeness feels somewhat sudden, as though the script was more invested in the mechanics of the investigation than in building the emotional foundation beneath the relationship.

There is also a tension between Jithu Madhavan’s instincts as a filmmaker and the commercial requirements of a Suriya film. For the most part, the director wins. But there are moments, particularly in the elevation sequences, where the star machinery kicks in and the film briefly becomes the kind of product it has spent most of its runtime trying not to be. These moments are brief, but they are noticeable precisely because the rest of the film is so committed to a different approach.

Despite its flaws, Scene produces a feeling that very few Tamil films have managed this year. It is the feeling of watching a film that is genuinely trying to be something it has not been told to be.

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Every scene in this film has been thought about, as are the characters. Even the supporting cast has histories, quirks and internal contradictions that make them feel like people rather than plot devices. When a film invests this much attention in its details, the audience feels it.

The high also comes from Suriya himself. There is something deeply satisfying about watching a star you have followed for two decades suddenly remember what made him special. The timing, the charm, the ability to make you laugh with a look and break your heart with a pause. Scene gives Suriya permission to be that actor again, and he takes it with both hands. For fans who sat through the diminishing returns of his mid-2020s output, wondering whether the Suriya they loved was gone for good, this film is the answer.

Scene is not Jithu Madhavan’s strongest work. His Aavesham, built around Fahadh Faasil’s complete surrender to the material, remains a tighter and more controlled film. But Scene is a film with genuine vision, real personality and a lead performance that reminds you what Suriya is capable of when a director gives him permission to be human rather than heroic. It is a film that trusts its audience to keep up with it, and that trust, even when the film stumbles, is something worth rewarding. It may not even be the best, but it is the one that feels most like a promise of what is still to come.