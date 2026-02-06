Scarlet movie review: An fantasy drama that reimagines Hamlet

Scarlet movie review: Mamoru Hosoda-directed animated fantasy Scarlet is an ambitious attempt to create an epic experience in which the tragic story of Hamlet is given an even darker twist. In this time-bending drama, Princess Scarlet is a medieval-era, expert sword-fighter on a mission to avenge the death of her father. Making the protagonist a furious princess grappling with grief and rage makes the narrative a strong, edgy emotional core.

In a nod to the original play, the initial scenes of Scarlet take place in Denmark in the 16th century. King Amleth, Scarlet’s father, who is against wars, is branded as a “traitor” by his brother Claudius (Koji Yakusho) and executed. Scarlet vows vengeance, but poisoned by Claudius, wakes up in the Otherworld.