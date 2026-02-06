Scarlet movie review: An fantasy drama that reimagines Hamlet

Scarlet review: Oscar-nominated Mamoru Hosoda creates a time-bending animated fantasy about grief, rage and the possibility of forgiveness in his latest feature

Rating: 2.5 out of 5
Written by: Alaka Sahani
3 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 09:18 AM IST
Scarlet movie reviewScarlet movie review: It is a animated fantasy directed by Mamoru Hosoda.
Scarlet movie review: Mamoru Hosoda-directed animated fantasy Scarlet is an ambitious attempt to create an epic experience in which the tragic story of Hamlet is given an even darker twist. In this time-bending drama, Princess Scarlet is a medieval-era, expert sword-fighter on a mission to avenge the death of her father. Making the protagonist a furious princess grappling with grief and rage makes the narrative a strong, edgy emotional core.

In a nod to the original play, the initial scenes of Scarlet take place in Denmark in the 16th century. King Amleth, Scarlet’s father, who is against wars, is branded as a “traitor” by his brother Claudius (Koji Yakusho) and executed. Scarlet vows vengeance, but poisoned by Claudius, wakes up in the Otherworld.

All the people around her in the Otherworld are dead and trying to find their way to eternity. There, Scarlet encounters idealistic Hijiri, a young medic from our present day, who helps her to heal. Also, shows her the possibility of a future free of bitterness. However, when she encounters her father’s killer again, Scarlet must choose between revenge and breaking the cycle of hatred.

The screenplay, written by Hosoda, reinterprets the Shakespearean play in an aesthetically-impressive setting. It creates several striking dramatic moments — from Amleth being denounced as a traitor and executed, to a furious Scarlet, on horseback and sword in hand, attacking her opponents. The film’s narrative unfolds on a massive canvas, with Scarlet criss-crossing timelines, while exploring themes of guilt, obsession and rage.

What seems magnificent about the latest feature from Hosoda, who was nominated for the Oscar for Mirai (2018), also works against it. Even though the film’s detailed aesthetic that blends traditional hand-drawn animation with 3D CG, is brilliant, the intense narrative feels crowded with too many elements.

Yet, what stays with the audience about the movie, which was an official selection of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is the depiction of a strong and complex female protagonist, who is driven by love, grief, trauma and rage. In spite of the film spending most of its runtime dwelling on how she copes with her tremendous loss and treachery, the film offers her an opportunity to heal. While retribution remains its dominant theme, Scarlet veers its story towards forgiveness.

Scarlet movie Director: Mamoru Hosoda
Scarlet Cast: Mana Ashida, Masaki Okada, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Tokio Emoto, Munetaka Aoki, Shota Sometani
Scarlet Rating: 2 and a half stars

Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism. Expertise & Accolades In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023. Global Industry Leadership Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies: Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema. Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends. Focus & Vision Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More

