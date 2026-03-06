S Saraswathi movie review: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s film is earnest, ambitious, and uneven in equal measure

S Saraswathi movie review: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has spent years being one of Tamil cinema’s most underutilised actresses, taking roles that rarely matched what she was capable of. With S Saraswathi, she stopped waiting for someone to give her that role and made it herself. The result is imperfect, occasionally frustrating, and promises to be worth every minute of your time.

S Saraswathi centres on a mother’s desperate fight for justice after her daughter goes missing, a search that pulls her into a legal system that proves as obstructive as the crime itself. The film does not soften its subject, child sexual abuse and the institutional failures that allow perpetrators to walk free, and Varalaxmi deserves credit for not diluting it into something more comfortable. Prakash Raj plays advocate Ramanujam, a lawyer who eventually agrees to take on the case and their stories converge as the investigation deepens. The courtroom becomes the film’s central battleground, framed to replicate what it is in real life, a space where truth alone is rarely enough and where justice, when it comes, arrives slowly and with no guarantees.

The first half earns your attention.The stakes are established clearly, and the film handles its sensitive material with more restraint than most mainstream thrillers in this space tend to manage. You feel the weight of what each character stands to lose, and the setup is tight enough to keep you genuinely invested in where it is all heading. And then the interval twist happens. For a brief, electric moment, S Saraswathi feels like it is about to become a completely different, far more dangerous film. That excitement, unfortunately, is the interval twist’s greatest trick and the film’s greatest problem. Then the second half arrives, and the film starts to lose its grip.

The courtroom sequences, which should be where everything builds to a boil, begin to feel like they are covering the same ground repeatedly. Arguments circle back on themselves. The tension plateaus rather than escalates. Prakash Raj holds the proceedings together with a performance that is commanding enough to paper over some of the screenplay’s weaknesses, but even he cannot fully compensate for writing that runs out of fresh ideas at the worst possible moment. When the resolution finally arrives, it lands with less force than the setup had every right to promise.

The trailer had set up Varalaxmi’s character procuring a gun and learning to fire it, accompanied by the line: “Not every woman will be a Saraswathi. If there is a need, she will even turn into a Kali.” It is the film’s most electrifying image, and it hints at a rawer, more uncompromising version of this story. The film never quite becomes that version. The final act pulls its punches at the exact moment it needs to throw them.

What consistently works is everything around the writing. Thaman’s background score is one of the film’s quiet strengths, building tension without overreaching and pulling back at exactly the right moments in the more personal scenes. Edwin Sakay’s cinematography keeps the visual tone appropriately grounded for the subject matter. And as a director working with her cast, Varalaxmi shows a real feel for drawing committed, emotionally honest performances. Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Priyamani, Kishore, Rao Ramesh, and Murali Sharma all bring their best to what the script gives them.

The problem is the script does not always give them enough. Still, as a debut, the film announces Varalaxmi as a filmmaker with strong instincts and a clear point of view.

It is also worth saying clearly: the message at the heart of S Saraswathi is strong. The intention behind it is stronger. There are moments in this film that genuinely move you, not because of clever writing but because the subject itself carries an emotional weight that is hard to sit through unmoved. But a powerful message and a well-made film are not the same thing, and S Saraswathi occasionally mistakes one for the other. You leave S Saraswathi wanting it to have been better, which is perhaps the most honest thing you can say about a film whose heart was never in doubt.