Saamy Square cast: Vikram, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Rajesh

Saamy Square director: Hari

Saamy Square rating: 0 stars

Director Hari is not known for making subtle movies which are driven by strong characters and plots. But, even by his own standards, his latest film Saamy Square is an utterly ludicrous attempt that exposes his unwillingness to finetune his filmmaking skills with changing times. The question is what was the need to make such a cringe-worthy sequel.

Did Hari even write a script for Saamy Square? Because had he put down his ideas on paper before going to the shoot, he would have realized how silly they were and, just maybe, he would have not made this film. The audience would have had one less bad film to suffer. The film is not just silly, it’s offensive on so many levels.

The primary reason that made Saamy (2003) click with the masses was the film’s seperate comedy track which was led by actor Vivek. The comedy reflected the actor’s own progressive thinking and made the entire film look good. But, Vivek is not in the sequel. The director has brought in comedian Soori instead. Soori repeats his tiring act of a guy who suffers from a terminal illness called I-can’t-have-a-decent-conversation. It seems he is not capable of making sensible jokes unless he is working with Sivakarthikeyan. Every time he came on the screen, he made my skin crawl, especially with his jokes about rape. In more than one scene, Soori and Hari try to paint Delhi as the city crawling with rapists. What quality can you expect from a film team that still thinks slapping someone for no reason will crack up the crowd?

Hari’s romanticisation of the act of slapping never misses to amuse me. He adds too much importance to slapping in his films. His heroines won’t fall in love with his heroes until they receive a tight slap across the face. This pattern is repeated in his movies. And Saamy Square is no exception. Keerthy Suresh plays Radhika, who is initially presented as daring and outspoken. But, she gets slapped by Rama Saamy (Vikram) and turns into a wide-eyed puppy longing for her master’s love. According to Hari, a slap is an expression of love. The harder the slap is, the stronger will be the bond. That’s just regressive thinking.

It is also surprising that how actors like Aishwarya Rajesh and Keerthy Suresh, who play strong women characters in other films, surrender to patriarchal ideas propagated in this film.

Vikram plays a son who gets possessed by his father’s spirit whenever he comes in contact with a police uniform. Did I mention it’s partially a horror film? Just when you think Hari cannot go any low, he surprises you. My intention is not to make you feel gross but picture this scene, so you get a taste of what I experienced: it’s somewhere in the middle of a forest. It’s night and it’s raining heavily. A badly hurt Aarusaamy conductus a surgery with a dagger and pulls out a baby from the stomach of a dead mother. Now, you see what I’m talking about. Scene after scene, Hari keeps giving you a reason to hate this film and the actors who helped the director to translate his absurd ideas onto the big screen.

Saamy Square is Vikram’s worst career decision.

