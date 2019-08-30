Saaho movie review: A damp squib

Saaho movie cast: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Murali Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Prakash Belawadi, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Evelyn Sharma

Saaho movie director: Sujeeth

Saaho movie rating: One and a half stars

Saaho starts with the promise of a slick, high-octane actioner. Impossibly high sky-scrapers, all gilt-edged. A bunch of extremely international baddies, all togged out in designer black. Villains-in-swanky dens, swish molls, cops-in-plain-clothes-and-uniforms, bad guys who may be good, good guys who may, gasp, be very bad indeed, all in search of a huge stash of money. And helmed by Prabhas, who strode across the gigantic Baahubali canvas, cleaving a path to mythic victory.

Everything a thriller needs is in here. You settle down to a non-stop, breathless, firing-from-all-cylinders ride. But Saaho turns out to be a damp squib.

Characters come and go, cars are blown up, growling men show up with bazookas, a Roman-style arena, complete with a duel, is conjured up (don’t ask). Clearly, those responsible for the plot (what’s that) believe that if they throw everything at us, some of it will stick.

Sadly, very little does. Prabhas, who with his gentle smile and a hewn-from-rock-built that made us gasp in Baahubali, gets a bare-bodied moment here too. He also gets to fly off cliffs, jump off skyscrapers, drive fancy cars, scatter some light-hearted lines as he romances female cop Anitha (Kapoor) while singing and dancing in picturesque locales.

Prabhas is perfectly suited to throwing sharp things at tattooed guys built like trucks, and mowing down a phalanx of heavies without expending too much effort. And he does have an ability to underplay and be droll. Those are the only watchable moments in this mammoth enterprise. And also when Chunky Panday gets a few good lines, and delivers them with the ease of a veteran.

The rest, including the miscast Kapoor as a canny sleuthing cop, go by in a blur. Jackie Shroff is wasted in a brief cameo, and that’s a pity because he brings a loucheness to the table that no one else has. Bedi, costumed in gorgeous earth-coloured saris, doesn’t have a single evil bone in her body, and Neil Nitin Mukesh becomes just one more in this ensemble who is left to flounder in this never-ending bang-bang rat-rat biff-thud, oh-there-goes-another-body, but who cares.