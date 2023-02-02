Run Baby Run movie review: RJ Balaji’s effective crime mystery loses steam in the second half

Run Baby Run comes across as two different films. The first part is a solid thriller about an everyday bank employee named Sathya (RJ Balaji), who finds himself caught in a murder mystery when he tries to help a perturbed woman Thara (Aishwarya Rajesh) who sneaks into his car. Sathya goes shopping one day to buy a gift for his fiance. While returning he picks her up and heads to her home, and suddenly finds a woman hiding in his car. Within a few hours, his life gets changed forever.

The whole set-up is engrossing and brilliantly structured. The rewarding part of it all is that a lot is shown than said. Every scene, though the film is pretty racy, takes its time to convey things, which is pretty seamless. In a matter of minutes, Run Baby Run effortlessly acquires our attention and investment. It incites empathy for its protagonist and we wish he gets out of this disaster in one piece. One also badly hopes that all this brilliant set-up, especially the deliberately-paced pre-interval segment, will pay off.

Music composer Sam CS does a lot to Run Baby Run. Though the blaring background score ostentatiously stands out and begs for your attention, it helps the mood of the film, which at times gets into the supernatural zone. However, post the interval, like many of our Tamil films, things start to fizzle out. The screenplay is not seamless anymore. There’s a lack of consistency too. The initial threat to the protagonist, which felt omnipresent and omnipotent, loses its consistency. We painfully watch a brilliant premise descend into a generic thriller with the usual motive and a stereotypical villain. Then there’s a huge change of pace. While the predominant portion of the first part was about the whole journey of the protagonist and the way he gets rid of the body, the second part just gets past several major developments in a hurry. There’s no ‘showing’ anymore, but a lot of telling.

While Sathya, as he claims, was just an average person in the first half, he quickly becomes a hero in the next. The unnecessary fight sequence has no reason to exist in this film, which was trying to stay sober as much as possible. One might argue it was realistically choreographed, but the point is the movie never needed one in the first place. Then there are the contrivances that make it a lot easier for the hero. It all looks hurried. The huge issue with Run Baby Run is the lack of a solid motive and a stronger antagonist. The threat which was initially personal becomes a social issue. It is time heroes and filmmakers realise they need not always save the world. Sometimes saving a decent film from becoming a mediocre affair is good enough.