Rorschach movie review: Mammootty’s terrific performance finds a match in Bindu Panicker

How can one review a film like Rorschach without spoiling certain aspects of the movie? Screenwriter Sameer Abdul has pieced together such a delicious puzzle in a way that a small revelation could just unravel the whole plot. Wait, no scratch that. Even if I tell you the whole story right now, you would still be surprised by how it all plays out. That’s how twisted and diabolic this film is.

In simple terms, Rorschach is a revenge thriller. But, describing it like that is barely scratching the surface. Director Nissam Basheer and Sameer dig way deeper to reveal the darkest parts of the human psyche. At one point, you feel like is this film ever gonna end? No, you don’t feel that way because the narration is too long or dull. It’s because you will be shocked at the possibilities of how far a human being can go when he’s consumed by vengeance. How does revenge work? In a traditional sense, if somebody hurt you, you hurt them back, call it equal and move on. But, what if even the death of the person, who tormented you, doesn’t end your thirst for vengeance? What if you never want to let your enemy find peace even in his death? What if you are ready to thrust your arms to the depths of hell and pull out the very soul of the person that wronged you and then subject him to more pain and torture? Then, you wonder, if it will ever end.

Mammootty magnificently embodies the psychological condition of a man with bottomless vengeance. Luke Antony (Mammootty) is stuck in his life just like his car, which has crashed into a tree just off the road and remains there, refusing to move. Luke is searching for his missing wife, who we are told is pregnant. She’s gone missing after the car crash. The cops are scratching their heads as they are unable to find the missing woman. And Luke refuses to leave the town without finding her. An otherwise sleepy town is now buzzing with gossip and theories about Luke and his ulterior motives.

Luke is a very difficult character to like. This film puts us in a very tough spot. While we understand Luke’s emotional state, it’s hard to come to terms with everything he does in pursuit of his vengeance. His revenge doesn’t just want to end the life of his enemy but defile every memory that he ever left behind on earth. And he goes to great lengths to achieve it. While he shows shades of goodness, his insidiousness and malevolence are hard to forgive.

Another actor who shines equally, if not more than Mammootty, is Bindu Panicker. Her character transformation is dizzying, especially the final reveal that brings out the main source of this unfathomable pain and suffering is jaw-dropping. Who knew a mother’s love could be such powerful poison?

Composer Midhun Mukundan deserves a special mention as his background score is terrific. The musical cues blend in with every scene and add to the unfolding mystery wonderfully.