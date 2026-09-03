Romanchakam review: A messy love story that’s frustrating to watch

Romanchakam movie review: There is a specific kind of love story that only works if you believe the two people on screen genuinely like each other. Not in the filmy way where he catches her as she falls and the background music tells you they are in love but in the real way, which could be relatable to people living in today’s world. Romanchakam gets it partially right. The lead pair, Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar, breathe life onto the screen but when they are apart and the plot takes over, it stumbles. That gap between the romance and the chaos around it is both the film’s biggest strength and its most persistent weakness.

The story revolves around Anvesh, played by Sumanth Prabhas, who is a young engineering graduate running a startup in Hyderabad. He falls for Mythili, played by Ananthika Sanilkumar, a girl from Chennai. Their long-distance dynamic is playful and warm, the kind of relationship where everything feels perfect until it has to survive real life. When Mythili decides to visit Hyderabad to meet Anvesh, what should have been a simple reunion turns into a series of disasters that drag Anvesh and his circle of friends into chaos.

Sumanth Prabhas is the film’s biggest asset. He is likable without trying too hard, funny without mugging and emotional without overperforming. When the film asks him to be emotional in the second half, he delivers, but the material underneath is too thin for the performance to land the way it should. But the script does not give him enough to work with beyond being charming and occasionally panicked.

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Ananthika Sanilkumar’s chemistry between her and Sumanth Prabhas is natural and unforced, which is the single most important thing a romantic comedy needs to get right. The problem is the film does not give her character enough agency. For a film that is supposed to be a love story, the woman at the centre of it has remarkably little to do.

Venkatesh Kakumanu and Narendra Ravi are standouts in the friends’ gang, delivering comic timing and bringing an energy to their scenes that lifts the film every time the pace dips.

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The film takes an extraordinarily long time to establish Anvesh, his startup, his family and his friends, spending nearly 40 minutes on setup. The romance between Anvesh and Mythili, which should be the film’s emotional anchor, is introduced through a series of phone calls and texting sequences that feel stretched and repetitive. The second half is where the film finds its footing because the mess deepens, the comedy finds a better place to land and the stakes become real enough to carry the emotional moments that director Venu Gopal Reddy clearly wanted to build toward. The situational comedy in this portion is stronger because the characters are now trapped in a situation that keeps getting worse with every decision they make.

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However, the emotional portions do not land with the same consistency. There is a stretch in the second half where the film attempts to shift gears from comedy to drama, and the transition is not always smooth. The writing in these moments feels like it is reaching for depth that the first half did not build the foundation for.

Vasuki Vaibhav’s music and background score are among the film’s highlights. The background score knows when to be playful and when to pull back, complementing the comedy without overpowering it.

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Pavan Pappula’s cinematography gives the film a clean, bright look that suits its tone. Hyderabad looks good on screen, shot with the kind of warmth that makes the city feel like a character in itself rather than just a backdrop. The editing, handled by director Venu Gopal Reddy himself, is tight in the second half but needed a firmer hand in the first, where several scenes run longer than they should.

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For Bhadrakali Pictures, Romanchakam represents a deliberate experiment and the effort to be different is seen. This is a production house whose identity has been built entirely on intensity. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is presenting the film, said he deliberately stayed away from the shoot to avoid influencing the creative process with his own sensibilities. The experiment is worth noting because it tells you something about where Bhadrakali sees itself going. Whether Romanchakam works well enough to justify the experiment is a separate question.

Romanchakam is not a bad film, it is a frustrating one at its best. Because inside the two hours and 22 minutes of padding, slow setups and unearned emotion, there is a genuinely fun, tight 100-minute romantic comedy trying to get out. The cast is likable and the comedy, when it arrives, is real. The core idea, a long-distance relationship surviving its first real-world test, is relatable and worth exploring. But a romantic comedy lives and dies on pace, timing and the ability to get in, make you laugh, make you feel something and get out before you start checking your phone. Romanchakam does not get in fast enough, does not earn its emotional beats and does not get out soon enough. Romanchakam is a film that keeps reaching for something it can see but never quite grabs. Worth a watch if you have nothing else, and enjoy spilled comedy all over the film.

Romanchakam cast and crew: Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Narendra Ravi, Vasuki Vaibhav, Pavan Pappula

Romanchakam movie director: Venu Gopal Reddy

Romanchakam movie rating: 2.5/5