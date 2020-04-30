RK Nagar movie review: Derailed by poor writing

RK Nagar is streaming on Netflix. RK Nagar is streaming on Netflix.

RK Nagar was supposed to be a political satire. The title of director Saravana Rajan’s movie intents to satirize the last by-poll election in Chennai’s RK Nagar, which became notorious for alleged electoral malpractices. But, the filmmakers’ imagination is so inept that this movie is nothing but a pile of WhatsApp forwards.

RK Nagar is set in the backdrop of an impending election, which hardly gets attention in the script. Because in the election season, the goons and politicians of RK Nagar get busy pursuing other interests. For example, Santhana Bharathi’s Chairman Sundaramoorthy, who is leading a campaign for the ruling party, decides that the best time to grab temple land is when the election is around the corner. This is not laced with some comical commentary on the greed of politicians. The scene only reeks of the unoriginality of director Saravana Rajan, who has also written this movie.

It seems Saravana has written this movie without a basic outline of the characters that populate RK Nagar. The number of discrepancies in the motives of the characters is unbelievable. And it only shows the high disregard for the audience and the art of screenplay writing itself.

Protagonist Shankar (Vaibhav) is introduced in a dream song sequence. He dreams of living a luxurious life, with two wives at his service. But, when he wakes up, his ambition is entirely different. Shankar claims he has no interest in making wealth and has no respect for people of fortune. Ranjini (Sana Althaf) comes from a rich background, and she despises rowdy men. But, when she sees Shankar chasing two goons with a matchete in his hand, she falls for him.

This movie is so incoherent that you can’t tell the main plot from the sub-plots. It is all over the place. There is an ongoing enmity between two rival groups. Rival politicians are fighting over a piece of land. A group of teenage boys sexually assault girls and record the crime to blackmail their victims for money. There is a dead kid at Shankar’s tailoring shop. And it is left to Shankar to bring justice to all the crimes. We no longer are worried about the election, which is supposed to be the main focus of this “political satire.”

RK Nagar is bankrolled by Venkat Prabhu. One can’t help but wonder, why would a decent filmmaker like him encourage such an incompetent and careless piece of work.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd