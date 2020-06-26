Cast: Sunny Deol,Irrfan,Isha Koppikar,Konkona Sensharma

Director: Neeraj Pathak

Rating: **

At one point in the second half of ‘Right Yaa Wrong,we see Irrfan showing us just good he is at chewing the scenery. For props,he has a table,a bottle of hooch,two glasses,and a bit part actor. He pushes a drink back and forth,getting his companion to fall in line with what hes saying,and just at the right moment,plonks in a punchline. And we laugh,every one of us.

For the record,Irrfan plays a righteous cop in ‘Right Yaa Wrong,and hes the best part of the movie which sets out to be a thriller,and manages to get in some moments while hes on screen. But he has to play second fiddle to main act Sunny Deol,who is surrounded by an unfaithful spouse ( Koppikar),and colleagues in the police department,including Irrfan,who think the world of him. But then a double murder happens,and Irrfan is assailed by a strong suspicion that his dear friend,the brave cop who has risked his life several times in the line of duty,could be the killer.

A Hindi film,and a ‘patni deceiving a ‘pati? What fun. The director,whos been a screenplay writer ( ‘Apne was his last outing) gets in some steamy scenes featuring Ms Koppikar,whos a fairly decent actor when she is allowed to keep her clothes on. Theres also a lovely moment between Deol and Irrfan when tension is defused by playing an old Dharmendra song from ‘Sholay’ : if you know it,youll get the joke. The trouble with ‘Right Yaa Wrong is that its not tight enough,getting derailed when the little boy comes on for his I-love-my-papa scenes,and other extraneous stuff.

Sensharma is a welcome surprise,showing up in the second half of the movie,playing a lawyer fighting Deols case. She also just happens to be Irrfans sister,so we have the pleasure of watching two good actors as squabbling siblings,but theres not enough of them in the film. Deol is himself,the suspense is slack,and the denouement lacks punch.

Watch it for Irrfan doing his number.

