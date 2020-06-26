Cast: Sunny Deol,Irrfan,Isha Koppikar,Konkona Sensharma
Director: Neeraj Pathak
Rating: **
At one point in the second half of ‘Right Yaa Wrong,we see Irrfan showing us just good he is at chewing the scenery. For props,he has a table,a bottle of hooch,two glasses,and a bit part actor. He pushes a drink back and forth,getting his companion to fall in line with what hes saying,and just at the right moment,plonks in a punchline. And we laugh,every one of us.
For the record,Irrfan plays a righteous cop in ‘Right Yaa Wrong,and hes the best part of the movie which sets out to be a thriller,and manages to get in some moments while hes on screen. But he has to play second fiddle to main act Sunny Deol,who is surrounded by an unfaithful spouse ( Koppikar),and colleagues in the police department,including Irrfan,who think the world of him. But then a double murder happens,and Irrfan is assailed by a strong suspicion that his dear friend,the brave cop who has risked his life several times in the line of duty,could be the killer.
A Hindi film,and a ‘patni deceiving a ‘pati? What fun. The director,whos been a screenplay writer ( ‘Apne was his last outing) gets in some steamy scenes featuring Ms Koppikar,whos a fairly decent actor when she is allowed to keep her clothes on. Theres also a lovely moment between Deol and Irrfan when tension is defused by playing an old Dharmendra song from ‘Sholay’ : if you know it,youll get the joke. The trouble with ‘Right Yaa Wrong is that its not tight enough,getting derailed when the little boy comes on for his I-love-my-papa scenes,and other extraneous stuff.
Sensharma is a welcome surprise,showing up in the second half of the movie,playing a lawyer fighting Deols case. She also just happens to be Irrfans sister,so we have the pleasure of watching two good actors as squabbling siblings,but theres not enough of them in the film. Deol is himself,the suspense is slack,and the denouement lacks punch.
Watch it for Irrfan doing his number.
